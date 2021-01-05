Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (BET at 9) Ella finds that Malik and Lisa have deep-rooted issues.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) Shannon and John work through their issues from quarantine.

Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) A mishap on the aerial ladder in the midst of a fire rescue leaves Mouch shaken and questioning his abilities.

Forged in Fire (History at 9) Four bladesmiths get cooking when they are tasked with forging a cleaver using only the steel from meat hooks.

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (BET at 9:30) Cora tries to persuade Mr. Brown to pitch in and help get Jeremy out of jail.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo at 10) Jen plans a surprise birthday party for her husband and doesn’t invite Mary.

Chicago PD (NBC at 10) Ruzek and Burgess discover a child walking alone in the middle of the street, and when they take her home, they discover that her entire family has been murdered.

Premieres

Surviving Death (Netflix) This docuseries explores personal stories and research on near-death experiences, reincarnation and paranormal phenomena.

Name That Tune (Fox at 9) Contestants’ music knowledge is tested as they compete for cash and prizes.

Nature Gone Wild (A&E at 10) Innovative graphics and animation analyze user generated footage of the natural world.

Undercover Billionaire: Comeback City (Discovery at 10) Glenn Stearns returns to Erie, Pa., on a mission to rescue small businesses on the brink of going bust.

When Disaster Strikes (PBS at 10) This three-part documentary series explores what happens after natural disasters occur in three different countries.

Kitchen Crash (Food at 10) Chefs try to persuade homeowners at home to open up their fridges and hand over their ingredients for an impromptu competition.

Returning

Undercover Billionaire (Discovery at 8) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Don Cheadle, Taylor Kinney, Michael Kiwanuka.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Samantha Bee, Paul Mescal.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Regina King, Jake Tapper, Best Coast.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Hailee Steinfeld, Seventeen.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Ted Danson.