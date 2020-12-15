Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (BET at 8) Malik and Lisa have a terrible argument.

SEAL Team (CBS at 9) When Warrant Officer Ray Perry goes missing following an explosion in Tunisia, his former teammates wrestle with how to help.

The Masked Singer (Fox at 9) The three finalists perform one last time before all are unmasked and one singer takes home the trophy.

Forged in Fire (History at 9) Four bladesmiths are faced with a gigantic challenge: scaling down a nine-foot dagger to a fifth of its size.

Tyler Perry’s Sistas (BET at 9) Gary has a conversation with Andi and Zac has a new love interest.

S.W.A.T. (CBS at 10) Chris brings the team into her personal mission to save a teenage girl from a predatory religious leader.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo at 10) When Sundance arrives in Utah, it’s nonstop parties and celebrations for the ladies.

For Life (ABC at 10) Jasmine begins to spend more time at Ronnie’s house.

Movies

Break It All: The History of Rock in Latin America (Netflix) A

50-year history of Latin American rock through dictatorships, disasters and dissent.

The Art of Political Murder (HBO at 9) The story of the 1998 murder of Guatemalan human rights activist Bishop Juan Gerardi, which stunned a country ravaged by decades of political violence. Just two days after presenting a damning report blaming the atrocities of the civil war on the Guatemalan military, Bishop Gerardi was found dead in his home.

Premieres

Anitta: Made In Honório (Netflix) Brazilian pop queen Anitta opens up about fame, family and her unflinching work ethic.

Miniseries

The Ripper (Netflix) This four-part miniseries recounts the murders of 13 women that took place in West Yorkshire and Manchester between 1975 and 1980, carried out by the serial killer known as the Yorkshire Ripper.

Specials

Vir Das: Outside In — The Lockdown Special (Netflix) Comedian Vir Das performs from his Mumbai residence.

Returning

The Expanse (SyFy at 9) Season 5.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Christopher Walken.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Tina Fey, Patty Jenkins, Marcus King.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Tom Hanks, Leslie Odom Jr.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Kawhi Leonard, Lewis Capaldi.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Stacey Abrams, Holland Taylor.