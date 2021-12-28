Forged in Fire (History at 9) Four blacksmiths compete to craft one of Judge Dave’s favorite weapons: the Bone Daddy Fantasy Seax.
Hard Knocks in Season: The Indianapolis Colts (HBO at 10) The Colts prepare for their Christmas Day game against the Arizona Cardinals.
House Hunters (HGTV at 10) A pair of married doctors — with different spending philosophies — scramble to find a home in Colorado.
Too Large (TLC at 10) To care for her son and ailing mother, Jasmin looks into surgery.
Premieres
The Book of Boba Fett (Disney Plus) A spinoff of “The Mandalorian” follows the mysterious bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), pictured above right, and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), left, who try to dominate the underworld.
Calls From the Inside (ID at 9) A new true-crime series that uses jailhouse calls to piece together clues for murder investigations.
Where Chefs Eat (Cooking at 9) Host Ted Allen explores the culinary scene where chefs spend their time eating away from their own kitchens.
Miniseries
Anxious People (Netflix) Based on a book by best-selling Swedish author Fredrik Backman, a bank robber holds open house visitors hostage and disappears without a trace, leaving everyone to suspect one another.
Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (Netflix) Helmed by director Joe Berlinger, who most recently released projects centered on notorious serial killer Ted Bundy, a look at the Torso Killer who haunted 1970s New York City.
Movies
Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story (Lifetime Movie at 8) The 2006 attack on then-17-year-old Ashley Reeves left the teenager with a long road to recovery and mission to find the perpetrator.
— Hau Chu