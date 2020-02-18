Married at First Sight (Lifetime at 8) As the couples settle into married life in their new homes, one pair struggle from the get go.

Criminal Minds (CBS at 9) The team sets out on a hunt to capture Lynch.

Good Trouble (Freeform at 10) Davia tries to make things right with Andre. Raj and Isabella secretly spend time together.

The Magicians (Syfy at 10) Margo gives a foot bath.

Blind Date (Bravo at 11:30) In this series, the camera follows along as the action unfolds between two strangers.

Series finale

Criminal Minds (CBS at 10) Dr. Reid suffers from a brain injury. The entire BAU team comes together to celebrate Rossi’s retirement.

Specials

Democratic presidential debate (NBC/MSNBC at 9) Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) have qualified for Wednesday’s debate.

Black Patriots (History at 10) Hosted by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and esteemed historians, this special highlights the black heroes of the American Revolution.

Premiere

Year of the Rabbit (IFC at 10:30) A six-episode British comedy series set in Victorian London about an aging inspector who has fought crime for his entire life.

Late night

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Justin Bieber, James Marsden, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Peñate.