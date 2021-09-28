The Goldbergs (ABC at 8) Adam is upset after he is wait-listed at NYU and his girlfriend is accepted, and he decides to court the NYU dean of admissions for a spot at school.
The Challenge (MTV at 8) The Veterans threaten the Rookies, causing one Rookie to come up with a plan to topple the Veterans.
Riverdale (CW at 8) Alice refuses to accept everything going on around her so she creates an imaginary musical fantasy world where the Coopers are a perfect, happy family, and Betty tries to pull Alice back to reality.
Married at First Sight (Lifetime at 8) A look at the couples at their one-month mark.
Dateline: Secrets Uncovered (Oxygen at 8) A woman has a job and baby she loves and is shot dead in her home, with the subsequent investigation revealing twists and turns no one saw coming.
Chicago Med (NBC at 8) Vanessa and Archer clash over how to handle the victim of a motorcycle accident; Scott and Charles contend with a negotiator with repressed trauma; Hammer and Halstead treat a high schooler with a clingy mom and Addison’s disease.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 8) The trip to Del Mar continues with a tour of local wineries and another shocking story from Erika.
The Wonder Years (ABC at 8:30) Dean deals with his first heartbreak and betrayal, and the adults in his life mistake his grief for mourning current events.
The Conners (ABC at 9) After Ben rejects Darlene’s proposal, she thinks about why she is always so negative in life, leading her on a journey of self-discovery that brings her to Pastor Phil.
In the Dark (CW at 9) Murphy is closer to figuring out what happened to Jess, while Clemens and Josh are about to find Murphy.
Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) A video of Casey in the roof rescue goes viral; Mouch sets up a Little Free Library in Firehouse 51.
Big Brother (CBS at 9) The finale of Season 23.
Home Economics (ABC at 9:30) Tom thinks about a ghostwriting gig for a celebrity chef; Connor starts dating a friend of Sarah and Denise’s with a surprising result.
In Pursuit With John Walsh (Investigation Discovery at 10) John helps investigators track down fugitive Pedro Espinoza, who was accused of two murders.
Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) An informant is killed, and the team tracks down the suspect and learns a shocking truth.
American Horror Story (FX at 10) College students on a camping trip are caught up in a dangerous conspiracy that has been decades in the making.
A Million Little Things (NBC at 10) Gary and Darcy move forward together; Rome tries to distract Regina from her job search; Maggie adapts to a new work environment.
Archer (FXX at 10) A mysterious stranger and a scavenger hunt aid Archer and the gang.
Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens (Comedy Central at 10) Nora becomes an actor; Wally has a revelation after hanging out with some old friends; Edmund wants to pursue his dreams.
Premieres
The Chestnut Man (Netflix) Two detectives hunt for a killer after discovering a murder scene involving a figurine made of chestnuts, pictured above.
Houses With History (HGTV at 9) Focusing on not just renovating but preserving the legacy of America’s historic homes.
Rhodes to the Top (TNT at 10) A look at the life of married wrestling couple Cody and Brandi Rhodes.
Movies
Friendzone (Netflix) Thibault is a hopeful romantic who hopes to transform from Rose’s best friend to boyfriend.
No One Gets Out Alive (Netflix) A woman from Mexico moves to Cleveland and starts experiencing terrifying visions.
Sounds Like Love (Netflix) Maca’s career reaches a turning point and encounters her ex in Madrid and needs the support of her friends through it all.
Returning
MeatEater (Netflix) Season 10.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Derecka Purnell.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Maluma, Michael Gandolfini, Giveon.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Anita Hill, Alessandro Nivola.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) LL Cool J, Nick Robinson, Tems.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Tyra Banks, Leslie Odom Jr.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Demi Lovato, Neal Brennan, Audrey Nuna featuring Saba, Nick Baglio.
— Anying Guo