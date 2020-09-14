Movie

The Devil All The Time (Netflix) In Knockemstiff, Ohio, a young man (Tom Holland) is devoted to protecting his loved ones in a town full of corruption and sinister characters. Adapted from Donald Ray Pollock’s award-winning novel.

AD

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 9) Denise finally tells the truth about her friendship with Brandi.

Love Island (CBS at 9) Islanders embark on a summer of love. Every few days, they must couple up or risk being dumped and going home.

AD

Ghosted: Love Gone Missing (MTV at 9) Mariah is caught up in a relationship with her ex, but co-worker James slides in and the two slowly formed their own relationship.

Marrying Millions (Lifetime at 10) Kattie sets up a double date with Kevin and her best friend, Natalie.

Premieres

Islands of Wonder (PBS at 8) Journey to three of the most exotic and remote islands on the planet: Madagascar, Borneo and Hawaii. Isolated from the rest of the world, they harbor remarkable wildlife and human communities found nowhere else on Earth.

AD

Miniseries

Challenger: The Final Flight (Netflix) Engineers, officials and crew members’ families provide their perspective on the 1986 Challenger space shuttle disaster and its aftermath.

Specials

Academy of Country Music Awards (CBS at 8) The 55th annual awards show airs from Nashville with host Keith Urban.

AD

Notre-Dame: Our Lady of Paris (ABC at 9) A two-hour documentary features firsthand accounts of the Notre Dame Cathedral’s 2019 fire.

Returning

MeatEater (Netflix) Season 9.

Archer (FX at 10) Season 11.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Kiersey Clemons.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Sharon Stone, Shaquille O’Neal, Kylie Minogue.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Drew Barrymore.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) John David Washington, Michael McIntyre, Glass Animals.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Cynthia Nixon, Michael Stipe, Larry Wilmore, Sonny Emory.