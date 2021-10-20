Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) Sheldon tries to persuade Dr. Sturgis to return to the university; Georgie causes the family grief when he makes a decision.
Station 19 (ABC at 8) Diane returns to help with crisis intervention training for Station 19 and Station 23 firefighters; Andy and Sullivan continue to butt heads; Jack helps a young autistic man on a bus.
Floribama Shore (MTV at 8) Gus and Codi rescue their roommates, who are stranded on the high seas; Candance is unsure where she stands with the roommates, and asks Bethaney for help.
United States of Al (CBS at 8:30) Al finds a suitable bachelor for his sister to marry so she can move to the United States; Riley and Freddy compete in bowling.
Chrisley Knows Best (USA at 8:30) The kids prove to be an obstacle in Todd’s anniversary plans; Faye experiences ageism at a coffee shop.
Legacies (CW at 9) Hope wants to give up control and let Josie and friends try to save Landon; Landon and Cleo meet in Malivore’s darkness and learn more about each other; Lizzie, Kaleb and Ethan volunteer together.
Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) Richard recruits Meredith and Bailey to help him launch a new program; one of Addison’s patients has complications from a procedure; Jo helps a woman going into premature labor.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 9) Amaro asks SVU to help clear a man’s name, bringing someone from Benson’s past back.
Ghosts (CBS at 9) Sam and Jay invite Henry and Margaret to a dinner party; the ghosts want to be included on the guest list.
Double Shot at Love (MTV at 9) One woman makes a move to avoid elimination; Pauly gets Vinny to tap into his sensitive and artistic side.
Project Runway (Bravo at 9) In their first individual challenge, the designers tackle streetwear.
Dark Side of the Ring (Vice at 9) XPW merges two of Rob Black’s passions, but his empire soon implodes after he starts a war with federal authorities.
B Positive (CBS at 9:30) Gina and Eli’s relationship is tested by her newfound wealth; Drew receives a surprise visit from his long-distance girlfriend.
What We Do in the Shadows (FX at 10) Colin Robinson has a birthday; a vampire bids adieu.
Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC at 10) Bell has to provide protection after a gubernatorial candidate becomes an enemy of the K-O; Reggie is assigned a dangerous task; someone from Eddie’s past makes life hard to Stabler.
Bull (CBS at 10) TAC represents a man charged with his high school girlfriend’s murder after a documentary points to him as the prime suspect.
Tacoma FD (TruTV at 10) Station 24 has a technical upgrade in the form of Inferna, a new artificial intelligence system meant to improve efficiency and safety, but Eddie becomes suspicious of the system’s true agenda.
Big Sky (ABC at 10) Cassie and Jerrie search a development site and find someone unexpected; Wolf thinks he’s making progress with Ronald; Deputy Harvey is face to face with Bridger.
Premieres
The Girl in the Woods (Peacock) Carrie Ecker, played by Stefanie Scott, pictured above, escapes a cult in the woods, hoping to find a new life in a small mining town. Soon, her peace is disrupted by figures from her past.
Insiders (Netflix) A dozen people think they are in the final casting round for a reality show, but are actually being secretly filmed.
Komi Can’t Communicate (Netflix) Tadano helps his shy classmate Komi make friends with 100 people.
Life’s a Glitch With Julien Bam (Netflix) Julien Bam is a famous influencer, and along with his sidekick, Joon Kim, must return to real life after traveling to a parallel dimension.
The Next Thing You Eat (Hulu) A look at how the changes around the world affect people’s relationship to food.
Sex, Love & Goop (Netflix) Couples seek out deeper connection and intimacy, with some help from lifestyle guru and sometimes actress Gwyneth Paltrow and a team of experts.
Tuff Money (Bani Negri) (HBO Max) Two depressed municipal workers joke about robbing a bank, but an eavesdropping mobster coerces them to actually go through with it.
Special
Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween (Peacock) The unlikely duo returns to celebrate Halloween.
Movies
Dune (HBO Max) Based on the classic science fiction novel, the movie follows a young man traveling to a dangerous planet to save his future and family.
Flip a Coin: One OK Rock Documentary (Netflix) The members of One OK Rock put on an online concert that is just as energetic as their live shows.
The Green Wave (Crackle) A sports documentary following one coach’s impact on a high school basketball team.
Introducing, Selma Blair (Discovery Plus) A portrait of actress Selma Blair and her personal journey after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
Returning
Bruh (BET Plus) Season 2 returns.
Curious George (Peacock) Season 14.
Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix) Season 6.
The First 48 (A&E at 9) Season 22.
The Blacklist (NBC at 8) Season 9.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Michael Pollan.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Larry David, Coldplay.
— Anying Guo