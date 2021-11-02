The Challenge (MTV at 8) Cory is worried that the Vets will turn on him; players compete in the Sunken Intelligence mission.
Married at First Sight (Lifetime at 8) Decision Day approaches and each spouse spends time with loved ones before deciding to get divorced or stay married.
Dateline: Secrets Uncovered (Oxygen at 8) Diane Marcell finds her daughter covered in blood and only a decade later can she find some answers.
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW at 8) The legends arrive in Chicago and find a speakeasy, though their presence ends up burning down the club; Nate has a revelation about his relationship track record from Gary.
Chicago Med (NBC at 8) Marcel helps Blake replace a patient’s liver; Taylor attempts to prove herself; Halstead continues to find out the truth about Cooper; Choi’s return to the ED nears.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 8) Lisa is vocal about supporting Erika and regrets how she’s treated friends in the past; Garcelle and Sutton hold Erika accountable for the threats she’s made throughout the season.
Survivor (CBS at 8) Castaways participate in their first immunity individual challenge in the game; Erika is on Exile Island for two days and makes the biggest decision in the game so far.
The Wonder Years (ABC at 8:30) Bill figures out a solution for Kim’s car desires, but the solution caters only to him; Dean is worried he seems uncool when Clisby chaperones him and his friends.
Batwoman (CW at 9) Ryan makes the cut in Gotham’s “30 Under 30” list, which worries Luke; Mary doesn’t feel like herself after a night out.
Winter House (Bravo at 9) Lindsay is heartbroken and trying to not think about Austen; Gabby tries to show she’s into Luke; Kyle gets his priorities in order when he thinks Amanda has left the house for good.
Tough as Nails (CBS at 9) Contestants go to the Irwindale Speedway, where they have to work together to be the fastest team to complete a racecar pit stop.
The Conners (ABC at 9) Darlene is worried about Mark making friends at his new school; Mark asks Ben for some personal advice; Becky is thriving in college and starts thinking about her future.
The Bradshaw Bunch (E! at 9) Rachel decides to freeze her eggs; Terry gets an earring, a wax and buys a Lamborghini so Bradshaw Bourbon can appeal to a younger crowd.
Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) Gallo butts heads with the new lieutenant filling in for Casey; Severide closes in on a dangerous arsonist.
Home Economics (ABC at 9:30) Sofia brings out Tom’s adventurous side, igniting Marina’s jealousy; Sarah and Denise find out Shamiah is confiding in Connor instead of them.
Secrets of the Dead (PBS at 10) An archaeological quest reveals some of the stones of Stonehenge originally belonged to a different, earlier sacred site in Wales.
The Sinner (USA at 10) The Muldoons want to close the investigation, but Ambrose refuses, pushing Sonya to the edge.
In Pursuit With John Walsh (Investigation Discovery at 10) John hunts for Jorge Rico-Ruvira, who is accused of murdering his girlfriend and kidnapping their young son; John and Cal feature the case of Sophie Reeder, a 15-year-old abducted in 2017.
Chicago P.D (NBC at 10) The team tries to bring down a drug ring while Voight builds trust with a new informant, who has her own plans.
CSI: Vegas (CBS at 10) Grissom and Sara try to find out who framed Hodges; a cargo plane full of dead people lands.
A Million Little Things (ABC at 10) Maggie experiences success at work and in love; Gary needs to let go of things from his past; Rome fields a curveball with his movie; Regina has her own drama to deal with.
Twenties (BET at 10) Marie and Chuck learn new things about each other in premarital pastoral care; Hattie attends her first writers’ group with Idina, which puts her delivery job at risk; Nia and Ben see each other in a new light.
Premieres
Wild Tales From the Farm (Smithsonian at 8) Hugh Bonneville of “Downton Abbey” fame narrates the stories from a farm in southern England.
Movies
The Harder They Fall (Netflix) An outlaw seeks revenge against a crime boss. Pictured from left to right: Regina King, Idris Elba, LaKeith Stanfield.
Lords of Scam (Netflix) A documentary examining how the scammers conned the EU carbon quota system and got millions did it.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Charlamagne Tha God.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kristen Stewart, Bad Bunny, Joyelle Nicole Johnson.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Andy Cohen, Thundercat.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Idles.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Eva Longoria, J.B. Smoove, Anitta featuring Saweetie.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Keri Russell, Joe Pera, Jake Wesley Rogers, Roy Mayorga.
