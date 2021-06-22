Press Your Luck (ABC at 8) Contestants are from Texas and California.
MasterChef (Fox at 8) Chef Masaharu Morimoto does a monkfish demonstration, and cooks are desperate to impress in their first elimination challenge.
Forged in Fire (History at 9) Four smiths must make a difficult decision at the start that could help them later.
Crime Scene Kitchen (Fox at 9) The best dessert detectives move on in the competition, and the duo that falls short heads home.
The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC at 9) Celebrity contestants include Ali Wentworth, Sara Haines, Kal Penn and Michelle Buteau.
Family Karma (Bravo at 9) Amrit and Nicholas host a Halloween housewarming party, where tensions in the friend group swirl, and Monica visits her mom to try to repair her family.
The Hills: New Beginnings (MTV at 9) Everyone celebrates Kristin Cavallari’s visit to Los Angeles.
The Bold Type (Freeform at 10) Kat gets a life-altering opportunity, and Jane faces her biggest challenge ever at Scarlet.
The Blacklist (NBC at 10) Reddington has a disturbing request for Liz in exchange for truth regarding his identity.
Dave (FXX at 10) Dave and Benny’s friendship blooms in unexpected ways, and Mike’s isolation grows.
Card Sharks (ABC at 10) Contestants are from California, New York and Canada.
Premieres
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Netflix) Following the Kretz family and their luxury property business that helps clients buy and sell in France and beyond.
Movies
Good on Paper (Netflix) A comedian who has put her career first for years meets a guy who seems a little too good to be true.
The House of Flowers: The Movie (Netflix) The de la Mora siblings plan to break into their family home to get a hidden treasure of much importance. From left: Dario Yazbek as Julián and Juan Pablo Medina as Diego, Cecilia Suárez as Paulina.
Murder by the Coast (Netflix) A teenager is murdered in 1999 and his mother’s ex-partner is suspected, but a second victim reveals the truth.
Returning
Too Hot to Handle (Netflix) The first half of Season 2; remaining episodes airing June 30.
In the Dark (CW at 9) Season 3.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Dana Carvey.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) John Cena, Henry Winkler, Majid Jordan.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Christine Baranski, Joy Oladokun.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Billy Crystal, Emma Corrin, Seventeen.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Josh Gad, Chloe Moriondo.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Bill Clinton, James Patterson, Titus Welliver, Weezer, Kristina Schiano.
— Anying Guo