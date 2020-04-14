SEAL Team (CBS at 9) Bravo Team tracks a new terrorist group leader who is planning violent resistance to peace negotiations in Afghanistan.
S.W.A.T. (CBS at 10) Chris comes face to face with internal corruption.
Premieres
Outer Banks (Netflix) A teenager enlists his three best friends to hunt for a legendary treasure linked to his father’s disappearance.
Miniseries
Mrs. America (Hulu) Nine-part limited series about the 1970s campaign to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment starring Cate Blanchett.
Returning
The Big Interview With Dan Rather (AXS at 8) Season 8.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 8) Season 10.
Property Brothers: Forever Home (HGTV at 9) Season 3.
What We Do in the Shadows (FX at 10) Season 2.
Deadly Recall (ID at 10) Season 2.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Russell Brand.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Pharrell Williams, Millie Bobby Brown.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Shaquille O’Neal, Jessica Meir, Matt Berninger.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jason Bateman.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Yuval Noah Harari, Lewis Capaldi.
A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Lauren Ash, Ben Feldman.
