(All times Eastern.)

Riverdale (CW at 8) Kevin revives Riverdale High’s tradition of hosting a variety show.

Married at First Sight (Lifetime at 8) The eight-week experiment ends, as the five couples meet with the experts to decide whether to stay married or get a divorce.

American Housewife (ABC at 9) Katie encourages Anna-Kat to stand up for herself when dealing with Taylor.

SEAL Team (CBS at 9) Bravo Team tracks a new terrorist group leader who is planning violent resistance to peace negotiations in Afghanistan.

S.W.A.T. (CBS at 10) Chris comes face to face with internal corruption.

Premieres

Outer Banks (Netflix) A teenager enlists his three best friends to hunt for a legendary treasure linked to his father’s disappearance.

Miniseries

Mrs. America (Hulu) Nine-part limited series about the 1970s campaign to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment starring Cate Blanchett.

Returning

The Big Interview With Dan Rather (AXS at 8) Season 8.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 8) Season 10.

Property Brothers: Forever Home (HGTV at 9) Season 3.

What We Do in the Shadows (FX at 10) Season 2.

Deadly Recall (ID at 10) Season 2.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Russell Brand.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Pharrell Williams, Millie Bobby Brown.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Shaquille O’Neal, Jessica Meir, Matt Berninger.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jason Bateman.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Yuval Noah Harari, Lewis Capaldi.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Lauren Ash, Ben Feldman.

Nina Zafar