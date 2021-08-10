America’s Got Talent (NBC at 8) Seven acts move on to the semifinals.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 8) After Erika leaves early, Garcelle is in the hot seat; the women wake up to an exposé; Sutton calls an emergency meeting, but doesn’t invite everyone in the group.
Press Your Luck (ABC at 8) Contestants from Sri Lanka, Oxnard, Calif., and Chicago.
Guy’s Grocery Games (Food at 9) Chef Antonia Lofaso and Guy Fieri’s son Hunter pull a prank on Guy by turning the competition into an egg episode.
Family Game Fight! (NBC at 9) Hosts Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are put into families of four to compete in the games Pie Rollers, Sound Bites, Taste Buds, Air Heads and Brain Freeze; the winning family plays Spin Cycle for a chance to win.
The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC at 9) Celebrity contestants include Ryan Eggold, Elizabeth Marvel, Joe Tessitore and Tiki Barber.
Love Island (CBS at 9) Singles try to fall in love and try their hand at getting the cash prize.
My Feet Are Killing Me (TLC at 10) A woman has growths like permanent stilettos; a man has twisted toes; and a woman with feet that look like stones.
Good Trouble (Freeform at 10) Alice hosts a Lunar New Year celebration; Callie and Gael tackle their communication issues; Malika and Tanya forge a new relationship; Davia struggles with her feelings for Matt and Dennis.
Dave (FXX at 10) Dave releases his debut album “Penith.”
Premieres
What If . . .? (Disney Plus) An animated anthology series based on the Marvel comics.
Bake Squad (Netflix) A baking show hosted by Christina Tosi.
Money Court (CNBC at 10) Kevin O’Leary, of “Shark Tank” fame, takes a look at a range of financial disputes.
Superstar: Whitney Houston (ABC at 10) A look at the singer through never-before-seen video and archival and present-day interviews.
Miniseries
Disney Presents Goofy in How to Stay at Home (Disney Plus) Goofy shows how to make the best of difficult situations in these shorts.
Movies
The Kissing Booth 3 (Netflix) The third and final installment concludes the trilogy that all started with an innocent high school kissing booth and a classic will-they-won’t-they love story between Noah and Elle, played by Jacob Elordi and Joey King, pictured above.
Misha and the Wolves (Netflix) A documentary about a young girl who escaped the Holocaust and allegedly lived among wolves.
Returning
The Challenge (MTV at 8) Season 37.
Cribs (MTV at 9:30) Season 18.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Billy Crystal, Katie Ledecky, Jackie Fabulous.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Alan Alda, Gabriel Iglesias.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) James McAvoy, Taika Waititi, Max and Ali Gatie, guest host Sarah Silverman.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Andy Samberg, Hannah Waddingham, Tom Odell.
— Anying Guo