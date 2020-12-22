Josh Gates Tonight (Discovery at 8) Josh Gates brings his adventures home with a new talk show in which he shares updates and unseen footage of his worldwide adventures, interviews celebrities and experts from across the globe, and connects with fans.

Guy’s Grocery Games (Food at 9) Guy Fieri and his son Hunter send one box of groceries instead of the usual two to three chefs who have already won big in Flavortown Market. Cooking in their home kitchens, the chefs must use the same 15 ingredients in a hot lunch and Sunday supper.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) Elizabeth has issues with Braunwyn investigating her past.

The Great Christmas Light Fight (ABC at 9) Highlighting holiday displays from around the country. The judges return to one home to present one family the $50,000 prize.

Tyler Perry’s Sistas (BET at 9) Andi believes she is being punished for dating a married man.

Forged in Fire (History at 9) In this Christmas competition, four smiths get on the judges’ nice list by forging blades using steel from Santa’s sleigh.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo at 10) Whitney grows concerned when her dad says he’s ready to move on from the treatment center.

The Misery Index (TBS at 10) In this holiday episode, find out why camels and nativities don’t mix, why Santa never goes rock climbing, and why Joe is trying to sell caramelized ginger bread taint.

Movies

The Midnight Sky (Netflix) This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney, pictured), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe.

Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Prime) Sylvie has a summer romance with a saxophonist who takes a summer job at her father’s record store in Harlem. When they reconnect years later, they discover that their feelings for each other have not faded.