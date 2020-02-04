Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) The firehouse is surprised with a new firetruck.

Vikings (History at 10) Ragnar wants to head west across the ocean.

Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) The team helps a girl caught up in a sex-trafficking ring.

AD

The Magicians (Syfy at 10) Julia lends a woman a book.

Premieres

Lego Masters (Fox at 9) Expert Lego builders must craft imaginative creations, with the winner of each episode advancing to a final rewarded with a cash prize.

AD

Miniseries

They’ve Gotta Have Us (Netflix) The docuseries explores culture, activism and race in black cinema through interviews with some of Hollywood’s most influential voices.

Returning

Summer House (Bravo at 9) Season 4.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Diego Luna.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Nikole Hannah-Jones.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Claire Danes, Lana Condor, Lil Wayne.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jim Carrey, Michael Kiwanuka.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Nick Kroll, Tika Sumpter, Russ.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Ewan McGregor, Rob McElhenney, Erin Jackson, Ilan Rubin.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Wendi McLendon-Covey.