Married at First Sight (Lifetime at 8) Danielle is a conspiracy theorist in want of a husband, but she thinks monogamy is just something created by “The Man,” and Niraj’s approach to dating is mathematical, to say the least.
Chicago Med (NBC at 8) Marcel stresses over a potential surgical error he’s made, and Halstead and Manning attempt to right their wrong.
The Goldbergs (ABC at 8) In the Season 8 finale, Geoff tells the JTP that he wants to ask Erica to marry him.
Home Economics (ABC at 8:30) In the Season 1 finale, the family comes together to celebrate their parents’ anniversary.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo at 9) Jackie wants Teresa to apologize, and Jennifer lets slip some shocking information concerning Margaret.
The Hills: New Beginnings (MTV at 9) Brody and Audrina explore new relationships, and Jason and Ashley get some news.
SEAL Team (CBS at 9) Bravo works with Alpha team to protect an important pipeline, and Jason and Clay work to save a team member’s life.
Nancy Drew (CW at 9) Ryan and the Drew Crew work to take down Everett, and Carson warns Nancy.
Game of Talents (Fox at 9) Contestants Danny, Kya, Diego and Dalia face the mystery performers.
Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) Severide and Casey attempt to find the best fit for Kidd, and Ritter, Gallo and Violet help with an event for Mouch.
The Conners (ABC at 9) The Conners experience two proposals, and Jackie advantageously uses her “Jeopardy!” fame.
Call Your Mother (ABC at 9:30) In the Season 1 finale, Jean and Danny go on a trip to Iowa together, and Jackie, Freddie and Lane fear Danny could be a murderer.
S.W.A.T. (CBS at 10) The team must rescue victims of a sex-trafficking ring, and Hondo is at odds with Leroy and Darryl over their business.
Queen of the South (USA at 10) Boaz lays down some plans to dismantle the Mendoza Cartel forever.
Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) Voight and the team pursue a crime ring, and the case becomes more dangerous than it seems.
A Million Little Things (ABC at 10) Rome wants to help Tyrell find an outlet for his frustrations about the racial issues in the country, and Katherine and Eddie struggle with their relationship.
Miniseries
Life at the Waterhole (PBS at 8) Explore the African wildlife that flock to a waterhole made by humans and rigged with cameras.
Movies
The Last Days (Netflix) Tracing the experiences of five Hungarian Holocaust survivors.
Nova’s Hindenburg: The New Evidence (PBS at 9) Looking at footage of the 1937 Hindenburg disaster that provides new insight into the disaster.
Returning
Who Killed Sara? (Netflix) Season 2.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 8) The housewives return for Season 11, with new additions Kathy Hilton and Crystal Kung Minkoff.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Charles Barkley.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Blake Shelton, Horatio Sanz, Regard, Troye Sivan & Tate McRae.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Lisa Kudrow, Tamika Mallory.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Don Cheadle, Patti Harrison, Lake Street Dive.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Eric Bana.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Action Bronson, Brian Frasier-Moore.
A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Eitan Bernath.
— Anying Guo