The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 9) Denise comes under fire for her connection to Brandi Glanville.

Ghosted: Love Gone Missing (MTV at 9) Club promoter Shannon met comedian Jay during a night out and developed a romance, until he ghosted her after a year.

Marrying Millions (Lifetime at 10) Bill is in the doghouse after a disastrous dinner with Bri’s parents. He surprises her with a trip to make it up to her.

Premieres

Get Organized With the Home Edit (Netflix) Expert home organizers Clea and Joanna help celebrities and everyday clients edit, categorize and contain their clutter to create stunning spaces.

La Línea: Shadow of Narco (Netflix) Go inside La Línea, the Spanish beach town that has turned into Europe’s drug-trafficking hub, and meet the law enforcement officials determined to change that.

Woke (Hulu) Lamorne Morris (“New Girl”) stars in this comedy about a Black cartoonist living in San Francisco who has an encounter with cops that changes his life.

Crimes Gone Viral (ID at 9) Crimes are caught on tape; in the season premiere a man is driving home when he sees a woman being dragged down the street against her will.

Specials

NFL Super Stadiums (Science at 8) A team of engineers is tasked with building the $2.5 billion SoFi Stadium, the new home to the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams, and they have 45 months to do it.

Kaplan America (Discovery at 10) Ken Kaplan, owner of Kaplan Cycles, and his son Ken Jr. race to get five bikes restored and sold in a week, while they track down and fight to return three stolen bikes to their rightful owner.

Returning

LA’s Finest (Spectrum) Season 2.

Brother vs. Brother (HGTV at 9) Season 7.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Beth Stelling.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kevin Hart, Josh Charles, Chika.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Rainn Wilson, guest host Brad Paisley.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Gabrielle Union, Nick Cave.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) John Cleese, Glenn Howerton.