Guy’s Grocery Games (Food at 9) Guy and Hunter Fieri recruit three all-star chefs to play holiday games in their home kitchens.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) The ladies self-document their lives during the shutdown.

SEAL Team (CBS at 9) Bravo Team struggles with a new team dynamic after several members make life-altering career decisions.

Tyler Perry’s Sistas (BET at 9) Gary becomes obsessed with reconciling with Andi.

I Can See Your Voice (Fox at 9) Joel McHale and Niecy Nash serve as guest panelists and one contestant performs with Katharine McPhee.

Forged in Fire (History at 9) Four smiths must rely on their math skills to determine the amount of steel needed to make their signature blades.

S.W.A.T. (CBS at 10) Hondo is conflicted when asked to be the public face of a new outreach campaign meant to improve the LAPD’s stature within the Black community.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo at 10) Mary’s luncheon ends in disaster when Jen accuses Mary of being racist.

The Murder Tapes (ID at 10) In Michigan, police units respond to a shooting in a car park.

For Life (ABC at 10) As a favor to Jamal, Aaron defends a man in a witness-tampering case.

Premieres

The Surgeon’s Cut (Netflix) Four surgeons from around the world who are pioneers in their fields reflect on their lives and professions (pictured: Nancy Ascher and her team).

Miniseries

The Trial of Christine Keeler (HBO Max) An account of the 1960s Profumo affair, the coverup of an affair between a British minister and model Christine Keeler that threatened to bring down the government.

Movies

Alabama Snake (HBO at 9) This documentary explores the 1991 story of Glenn Summerford, a Pentecostal minister who was accused of attempting to murder his wife with a rattlesnake.

Specials

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical! (NBC at 8) NBC’s musical version of the timeless tale stars Matthew Morrison as the Grinch.

Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2020 (CW at 8) This holiday special will count down the 12 best holiday commercials.

Returning

The Challenge: Double Agents (MTV at 8) Season 36.

The Great Christmas Light Fight (ABC at 8) Season 8.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Andrew Rannells.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jon Hamm, Meghan Trainor, Earth, Wind & Fire.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Rachel Maddow, Megan Thee Stallion.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Keegan-Michael Key, Isla Fisher, Ingrid Andress.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Jamie Dornan, Michael Eric Dyson.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Aubrey Plaza, Natalie Palamides, Kaz Rodriguez.