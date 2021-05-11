Kung Fu (CW at 8) Nicky takes matters into her own hands after the retrieval of a weapon doesn’t go as planned, and Althea is faced with an ultimatum.
Chicago Med (NBC at 8) The third-year med students start their rotation, and Manning’s mother’s health continues to decline.
The Goldbergs (ABC at 8) Erica is afraid Geoff has moved on from their breakup, and Adam decides to find a prom date for Dave Kim.
Home Economics (ABC at 8:30) Connor invites the siblings to a party for his ex-wife, and bad-gift-giver Sarah finds a loophole.
The Conners (ABC at 9) Darlene makes a decision about her trip to Hawaii, and Becky gives a presentation on addiction to Mark’s class.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo at 9) In the season finale, Teresa’s relationship intensifies, and Jennifer’s drinking might ruin Marge’s Halloween bash.
SEAL Team (CBS at 9) The team must infiltrate a Boko Haram camp, hack the data network and rescue a hostage.
Nancy Drew (CW at 9) A stranger announces himself as a billionaire named Tom Swift who is looking for Nancy.
Game of Talents (Fox at 9) Contestants must guess performers’ talents, with Wayne Brady as host.
Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) A fire occurs at a pet food factory, and Casey and Severide help the owner find the cause.
Call Your Mother (ABC at 9:30) Jean is afraid her family is growing apart and decides to host a game night, which doesn’t go as planned.
S.W.A.T. (CBS at 10) Escaped prisoners take over a courthouse while Hondo and Deacon are inside, and Street visits his mother in the hospital and must make a drastic decision.
Queen of the South (USA at 10) Teresa gets a grip on her European foothold and George discovers something about Boaz’s Miami operation.
Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) Upton dives into investigating a series of dangerous home-invasion robberies and is caught between Voight and Halstead.
A Million Little Things (ABC at 10) After the murder of George Floyd, the friends reflect and reevaluate their own racial biases.
Premieres
The Upshaws (Netflix) A working-class family in Indiana navigates finding a better life and everyday struggles in this new series starring Wanda Sykes. (Pictured, from left: Diamond Lyons as Kelvin, Khali Spraggins as Aaliyah, Wanda Sykes as Lucretia and Journey Christine as Maya.)
Clipped (Discovery Plus) Horticulture designers compete for a $50,000 prize and are judged by Martha Stewart, Fernando Wong and Chris Lambton.
Specials
Full Frontal Wants to Take Your Guns (TBS at 10:30) Samantha Bee’s program tackles the challenges and nuances of gun control in the United States.
Movies
Dance of the 41 (El Baile de los 41) (Netflix) A gay congressman gets hitched to the president’s daughter, but secretly continues to see a young man.
Oxygen (Netflix) Liz wakes up in a cryogenic unit and must figure out who she is before the oxygen runs out.
Returning
Siesta Key (MTV at 8) Season 4.
The Hills: New Beginnings (MTV at 9) Season 2.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Lisa Kudrow.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Dave Chappelle, Nikki Glaser, J.Period, Black Thought and Tiffany Gouché.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), David Boreanaz.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Wanda Sykes, Max Minghella, Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Sharon Stone, Matthew Rhys.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Aidy Bryant, Barry Jenkins.
A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Hasan Minhaj.
— Anying Guo