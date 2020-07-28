Monkeys of Bioko (Smithsonian at 8) A look at endangered primates on Bioko, an island 20 miles off the coast of West Africa. A jungle expedition uncovers the secret life of these reclusive primates and examines the seasonal migration of the goby — a fish battling its way upriver past strong currents, predators and even a 100-foot waterfall.

The Challenge (MTV at 8) The Vets and Rookies are getting real and spilling the tea on all the behind-the-scenes secrets fans never get to see. they’ll reveal the best and worst moments from season 35.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 9) Kyle shares an embarrassing story from her younger years. Lisa attempts to save the group’s Roman holiday from turning into a disaster amid rumors about Denise Richards.

Married at First Sight (Lifetime at 8) Ten stranger spouses celebrate saying “I do” and spend their first night together as husband and wife.

Bulletproof (CW at 9) The raid goes disastrously wrong when Cockridge interferes.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC at 10) Daisy is tasked with protecting Jiaying.

Guy’s Grocery Games: Superstars Tournament (Food at 10) Guy devises two shopping-cart games for the five remaining celebrity chefs.

Corporate (Comedy Central at 10:30) Hampton DeVille brainstorms a new company logo.

Movies

The Speed Cubers (Netflix) A documentary short on the lives of Rubik’s Cube speedcubing champions Max Park and Feliks Zemdegs.

Special

What the Shark? (Nat Geo at 10) Take a look at a side of sharks rarely seen and the dark environments where extreme adaptation is critical to survival.

Returning

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Netflix) Season 4.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ice-T, Jack Whitehall, Charlie Wilson.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) David Schwimmer.