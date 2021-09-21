The Challenge (MTV at 8) Agents are tense when TJ comes to Headquarters, potentially changing the whole game.
Riverdale (CW at 8) After Tabitha finds out a friend has gone missing, she gets investigative help from Jughead and Betty; Penelope puts doubt into Kevin’s head, leading him to confront Cheryl about the ministry.
Dateline: Secrets Uncovered (Oxygen at 8) A recently divorced mom disappears, and a hurricane stops the search for her. When the floodwaters recede, investigators find out who the killer might be.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 8) Kyle and Kathy stay in the presidential suite, and Erika is devastated over news regarding her family. Dorit and Lisa question Garcelle.
MTV Cribs (MTV at 9) A look at Scott Disick’s Calabasas mansion, Chanel West Coast’s stylish home and Stefflon Don’s manor.
In the Dark (CW at 9) With the walls closing in, Murphy and Trey pull a desperate move.
Big Brother (CBS at 10) Season 23 continues.
American Horror Story (FX at 10) Ursula devises a sinister plan, and the Gardners write their final act.
Archer (FX at 10) Lana makes some rookie mistakes as ghosts from Archer’s past haunts him.
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens (Comedy Central at 10) Wally, Doug and Nora tell stories of childhood embarrassment, bad drug experiences and sexual mishaps during a power outage, and Nora learns something about her mom.
Premieres
Last Chance Transplant (Discovery Plus) A look at the wait for lifesaving organ transplants.
The Wonder Years (ABC at 8:30) Inspired by the 1980s series of the same name comes a portrait of a Black middle class family living in late 1960s Alabama, through the perspective of 12-year-old Dean Williams, played by Elisha “EJ” Williams, pictured above.
Alter Ego (Fox at 9) A game show for singers who get a second chance at stardom through the construction of a dream avatar.
Dr. Mercy (TLC at 9) Chicago-based dermatologist Dr. Mercy Odueyungbo takes on the worst and most bizarre skin cases.
Specials
Selena: Life, Death & Money (Reelz at 10) Selena Quintanilla was only 23 when she was killed, and her $25 million estate and image remains a point of contention for her surviving family.
Miniseries
Star Wars: Visions (Disney Plus) Seven Japanese anime studios created nine short films set in the “Star Wars” universe.
Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan (Netflix) An accused serial rapist in the 1970s claims he has multiple personalities controlling him, causing a disruption of the legal system convicting him.
Movies
Confessions of an Invisible Girl (Netflix) Tetê can’t seem to fit into her new school, but a queen bee might have other ideas.
Intrusion (Netflix) A home invasion at a couple’s new home causes the traumatized wife to look for the true cause.
Returning
Dear White People (Netflix) Season 4.
Survivor (CBS at 8) Season 41.
The Masked Singer (Fox at 8) Season 6.
The Goldbergs (ABC at 8) Season 9.
Chicago Med (NBC at 8) Season 7.
Home Economics (ABC at 9:30) Season 2.
Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) Season 10.
The Conners (ABC at 9) Season 4.
Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) Season 9.
A Million Little Things (ABC at 10) Season 4.
Jay Leno’s Garage (CNBC at 10) Season 6.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Greta Thunberg.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Steve Martin, Martin Short, Margaret Qualley, Dr. Jane Goodall, Cynthia Erivo.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Shawn Mendes.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Julianne Moore, My Morning Jacket.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Bill Gates.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) John F. Kerry, Jim Gaffigan, Ande.
— Anying Guo