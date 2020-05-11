(All times Eastern.)

My 600-lb Life (TLC at 8) Teretha encounters too many obstacles in the way of continuing with Dr. Nowzaradan’s program.

The Goldbergs (ABC at 8) Adam and Brea decide to go to prom together, and Adam worries he won’t be named prom king.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 8) Lisa struggles to stay in the shadows as her daughters launch their own clothing line.

Schooled (ABC at 8:30) Coach Mellor and Julie contemplate what to do when Toby, a freshman, is invited to prom by a senior.

The Oval (BET at 9) Barry makes a shocking discovery.

Motherland: Fort Salem (CW at 9) Abigail is faced with eulogizing a fallen soldier.

American Housewife (ABC at 9) Taylor teaches Greg to shoot a three-pointer, the final item on her life-skills checklist, so that she can attend her senior prom.

Single Parents (ABC at 9:30) Derek arrives to get Angie and her belongings.

What We Do in the Shadows (FX at 10) Laszlo flees his home and goes into hiding to avoid death by a vengeful enemy.

Late night

Conan (TBS at 11) Luke Wilson.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) David Spade, Kathryn Hahn, the Killers.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Hugh Laurie, Benjamin Gibbard.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Bill Murray.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Daisy Edgar-Jones, Paul Mescal, Leslie Odom Jr.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Nick Kroll, Glenn Close.

— Nina Zafar