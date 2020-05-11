Schooled (ABC at 8:30) Coach Mellor and Julie contemplate what to do when Toby, a freshman, is invited to prom by a senior.
The Oval (BET at 9) Barry makes a shocking discovery.
Motherland: Fort Salem (CW at 9) Abigail is faced with eulogizing a fallen soldier.
American Housewife (ABC at 9) Taylor teaches Greg to shoot a three-pointer, the final item on her life-skills checklist, so that she can attend her senior prom.
Single Parents (ABC at 9:30) Derek arrives to get Angie and her belongings.
What We Do in the Shadows (FX at 10) Laszlo flees his home and goes into hiding to avoid death by a vengeful enemy.
Late night
Conan (TBS at 11) Luke Wilson.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) David Spade, Kathryn Hahn, the Killers.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Hugh Laurie, Benjamin Gibbard.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Bill Murray.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Daisy Edgar-Jones, Paul Mescal, Leslie Odom Jr.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Nick Kroll, Glenn Close.
— Nina Zafar