Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) There is a series of mysterious gas leaks.

Married At First Sight (Lifetime at 9) Five pairs of newlyweds return from honeymoons to Washington, D.C., to begin living together.

Modern Family (ABC at 9) The family heads to Paris so Jay can accept a lifetime achievement award.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo at 9) Jennifer contemplates apologizing to Melissa.

Criminal Minds (CBS at 10) BAU travels to Texas to investigate the killings of business executives.

Good Trouble (Freeform at 10) Malika learns something new about Isaac.

Premieres

Big Cat Country (Smithsonian at 8) A journey to one of Africa’s last lion strongholds where prides are in constant battles to keep their territory.

Richard Hammond’s Big (Science at 10) Richard Hammond spotlights engineering at its finest with the biggest structures in the world.

Returning

Survivor (CBS at 8) Special two-hour premiere. Season 40.

The Soup (E! at 10) Jade Catta-Preta hosts a revival of the weekly pop culture clip show.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Tom Papa.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) LaKeith Stanfield.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ryan Seacrest, Zoë Kravitz.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Will Ferrell.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Lucy Hale, Andy Shauf.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Aaron Paul, Will Arnett, the Jonas Brothers.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Edie Falco, Adam Pally, Andrew Zimmern, José Andrés, drummer Elijah Wood.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Shan Boodram, Chris Sullivan.