Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) An armed robbery case quickly turns into a homicide investigation.
Premieres
Twenties (BET at 10) Hattie, a queer African American woman, and her two straight best friends are all trying to make their dreams come true.
Dave (FXX at 10) Comedian/rapper Lil Dicky stars as a version of himself, playing a suburban
20-something who thinks he is going to become an all-time great rapper.
Returning
Vice News Tonight (Vice TV at 8) Season 5.
The Deed: Chicago (CNBC at 10) Season 2.
Special
Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda (ABC at 8) Daredevil Nik Wallenda attempts a high-wire stunt above an active volcano.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Timothy Olyphant.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Nneka Ogwumike.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Hillary Clinton, Noah Schnapp, Jane Birkin, Iggy Pop.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Elle Fanning, Dave Burd, Local Natives.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Usher, Judy Greer, Javier Hernández.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Ty Burrell, Susie Essman, Glen Sobel.
A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Jo Koy, Erinn Hayes.
—