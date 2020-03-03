(All times Eastern.)

Chicago Med (NBC at 8) Dr. Choi and April discover the truth about a patient’s scam.

Riverdale (CW at 8) Archie wants to pursue a future in the music business but doesn’t have a mentor.

Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) Boden is irritable after starting a new fad diet.

SEAL Team (CBS at 9) Bravo Team conducts an internal review after a mission failure.

Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) An armed robbery case quickly turns into a homicide investigation.

Premieres

Twenties (BET at 10) Hattie, a queer African American woman, and her two straight best friends are all trying to make their dreams come true.

Dave (FXX at 10) Comedian/rapper Lil Dicky stars as a version of himself, playing a suburban
20-something who thinks he is going to become an all-time great rapper.

Returning

Vice News Tonight (Vice TV at 8) Season 5.

The Deed: Chicago (CNBC at 10) Season 2.

Special

Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda (ABC at 8) Daredevil Nik Wallenda attempts a high-wire stunt above an active volcano.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Timothy Olyphant.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Nneka Ogwumike.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Hillary Clinton, Noah Schnapp, Jane Birkin, Iggy Pop.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Elle Fanning, Dave Burd, Local Natives.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Usher, Judy Greer, Javier Hernández.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Ty Burrell, Susie Essman, Glen Sobel.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Jo Koy, Erinn Hayes.

Nina Zafar