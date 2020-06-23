Bulletproof (CW at 9) The search for a missing girl leads Bishop and Pike to Amsterdam, but they must take the law into their own hands when Dutch police refuse to help.
American Soul (BET at 9) JT and Simone reconnect.
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC at 10) The team reunites with some familiar faces and discovers how to dismantle the Chronicoms’ plan.
Counting Cars (History at 10) The Count’s Kustoms crew takes Danny’s ’61 Cadillac Coupe DeVille creation to a Palm Springs auction.
Jay Leno’s Garage (CNBC at 10) Leno goes off-roading Texas-style with Kelly Clarkson.
Premieres
Crazy Delicious (Netflix) Britain’s most talented foodies are challenged to turn everyday meals into exquisite creations.
Hot Mess House (HGTV at 8) Organizing expert Cas Aarssen helps overwhelmed clients declutter their messy spaces.
Movies
Athlete A (Netflix) A documentary about sports doctor Larry Nassar’s abuse of USA Gymnastics athletes. Indianapolis Star reporters reveal the extensive coverup that allowed abuse to thrive within elite-level gymnastics.
Nobody Knows I’m Here (Netflix) A former child singer is traumatized by past drama, until he meets a woman who really hears him.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Russell Crowe, Ben Platt, Brittany Howard.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jon Stewart.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Don Cheadle, Black Eyed Peas.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Mike Birbiglia, Regina Hall.
— Nina Zafar