The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC at 9) With celebrity contestants Ana Gasteyer, Rachel Dratch, Joe Gatto and James Murray.
Family Karma (Bravo at 9) Vishal organizes a week of surprises to get that ring back on Richa’s finger, but their mothers must first settle old scores, and Anish contemplates a life away from home.
The Hills: New Beginnings (MTV at 9) At the wellness retreat, rumors about Kaitlynn potentially being pregnant emerge, and the Wahlers try to find some peace with the distracted Pratts.
Good Trouble (Freeform at 10) Callie and Mariana try to piece together what happened on the night of Zack’s death, and Gael realizes his relationship with Yuri isn’t what it seems.
Match Game (ABC at 10) With celebrity panelists Horatio Sanz, Marilu Henner, Michael Colter, Ali Wentworth, Justin Long and Drea de Matteo.
Dave (FXX at 10) Dave experiences a professional setback and must spend more time with his parents, which reveals more than he anticipated.
Premieres
Chip ’n’ Dale: Park Life (Disney Plus) Two best buds drive each other crazy as they track acorns and take down bullies.
The Snitch Cartel: Origins (Netflix) Two brothers must juggle family obligations, romances and business, becoming cocaine kingpins over the course of four decades.
Tattoo Redo (Netflix) The concept here is simple yet effective: Come in with a bad tattoo and leave with a great one.
Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts (Disney Plus) Robin Roberts talks with some of Hollywood’s most innovative and talented women. From left to right: Mickey Guyton, Billie Jean King, Robin Roberts and Jamie Lee Curtis.
Specials
Love Is Blind: After the Altar (Netflix) The cast of “Love is Blind” Season 1 gets together for some confrontations and fun times.
Movies
Bartkowiak (Netflix) After a disgraced MMA fighter’s brother dies, he takes over the family nightclub and finds out his brother’s death was not an accident.
Returning
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse (Disney Plus) Season 2.
— Anying Guo