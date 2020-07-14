The Challenge (MTV at 8) After a season of grueling challenges the nine finalists compete for their share of the $1,000,000 prize.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 9) Garcelle ends up in a tough spot during a business meeting.

The Oval (BET at 9) The Hallsen family discovers a secret that threatens to destroy their relationship.

Bulletproof (CW at 9) Bishop and Pike’s real identities are revealed.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC at 10) The team gets closer to disaster with Yo-Yo as their only hope after Zephyr’s time drive malfunctions.

American Soul (BET at 10) Don looks to secure a new talk show with the network. Simone and JT try to win over Aiya’s foster parents.

Premieres

Brave New World (Peacock) A utopian society achieves peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family and even history.

The Capture (Peacock) A British conspiracy thriller that looks at a troubling world of fake news and the far-reaching capabilities of the intelligence services.

In Deep With Ryan Lochte (Peacock) After his 2016 Olympics experience was tainted by scandal, Lochte is chronicled as he works toward one more chance to make Team USA.

Intelligence (Peacock) A workplace comedy set in the U.K.’s Government Communications Headquarters where employees tackle international and domestic Cyber Crime.

Lost Speedways (Peacock) Dale Earnhardt Jr. and co-host Matthew Dillner tell the stories of speedways that have been forgotten, abandoned, and overtaken by nature.

Skin Decision: Before and After (Netflix) Skin and beauty expert Nurse Jamie and plastic surgeon Sheila Nazarian use the latest procedures to bring out their clients natural beauty.

Super Factories (Science at 10) Viewers get a look inside some of the most cutting-edge factories in the world, providing a unique look at groundbreaking machines that make products like the McLaren supercar and Tesla batteries.

Specials

Snapped: Betty Broderick (Oxygen at 8) A look at La Jolla, Calif., socialite Betty Broderick, who was convicted of murdering her ex-husband and his new wife.

Movies

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home (Peacock) The latest installment of the Psych series sees Timothy Omundson back as Santa Barbara Police Chief Carlton Lassiter staying at a recovery clinic where strange occurrences prompt an investigation.

Returning

Married at First Sight (Lifetime at 8) Season 11.

Impossible Engineering (Science at 9) Season 8.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) James McAvoy, Stacey Abrams, My Morning Jacket.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Ricky Gervais, W. Kamau Bell.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, J.J. Watt, guest host Sebastian Maniscalco.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Charlize Theron, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.).