The Oval (BET at 9) Kyle orchestrates a high-powered coverup.
American Soul (BET at 10) Gerald’s reliability is tested after a raid of the casino at the club.
Prehistoric Roadtrip (PBS at 10) Emily continues the road trip by investigating the fossil record and speaking with scientists whose studies of the Earth’s past reveal clues about its future.
Jay Leno’s Garage (CNBC at 10) Jay takes a drive with ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons in one of his newest hot rods.
Premieres
Say I Do (Netflix) In this reality show, couples overcome obstacles to celebrate their love in surprise dream weddings designed by three experts, all in less than a week.
Movies
David Foster: Off the Record (Netflix) A documentary on the life of composer-producer David Foster with access to his private life and stories from his career.
Under the Riccione Sun (Netflix) While vacationing on the beaches of Riccione, Italy, a group of teens become friends and help each other manage their summer flings.
Born to Play (ESPN at 9) A look at a season with the Boston Renegades, a women’s tackle football team, on the path to redemption after going undefeated but losing their championship the previous year.
Returning
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey With a Tool Belt (Netflix) Season 2.
Deadwind (Netflix) Season 2.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
— Nina Zafar