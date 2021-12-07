(All times Eastern.)

Chicago Med (NBC at 8) Halstead’s mind is elsewhere when he’s working with Scott to save an infant.

The Masked Singer (Fox at 8) The final two from Group B perform solo and duet with panelists Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

Survivor (CBS at 8) The immunity challenge winner decides to make life more difficult for the other competitors.

Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) Gallo, Violet and Ritter’s new microbrewery debuts at Winterfest.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) A spicy rumor gains life at Heather’s ritzy sushi party.

Tyler Perry’s Sistas (BET at 9) Karen and Fatima butt heads; Maurice accompanies Que at the police station.

Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) Voight and Halstead look for an out as the FBI wraps up the Roy Walton case.

CSI: Vegas (CBS at 10) The team scrambles to find David Hodges and maintain the reputation of the lab.

Hard Knocks in Season: The Indianapolis Colts (HBO at 10) A look at the Colts’ matchup with the Houston Texans.

Intergalactic (Syfy at 10) Emma’s capture unearths some simmering tensions.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX at 10) A flashback to simpler times at a local roller rink; the search for a new employee for Paddy’s Pub begins.

Twenties (BET at 10) Nia contemplates her movie roles and dating life.

Premieres

Welcome to Earth (Disney Plus) Will Smith stars in a six-part adventure series in which he and explorers journey into Earth’s remote and mysterious wonders.

FC Bayern — Behind the Legend (Prime Video) A six-episode look at the historic German soccer team.

Finale

Alter Ego (Fox at 9) The final four square off to determine the first winning avatar.

Specials

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special (Netflix) The German comedian/actress performs an hour-long stand-up special about the pains of Christmas.

Christmas Around the World (CW at 8) A look at different cultural Christmas traditions, hosted by Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie.

CMT Crossroads Christmas: Brett Young & Friends (CMT at 8) The singer performs alongside guests including Boyz II Men and Maddie & Tae.

CMT’s A Tennessee Kind of Christmas (CMT at 9) A variety show from country veterans such as Billy Ray Cyrus and Wynonna.

Movies

Christmas With a Crown (Lifetime at 8) A woman who returns to her hometown for a Christmas festival is smitten by a handsome stranger who turns out to be a prince.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Aespa.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Nicole Kidman, Úrsula Corberó, Raanan Hershberg.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) David Agus, Natalie Hemby.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Rob McElhenney, Ariana DeBose, Sting.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Mariah Carey.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Brian Cox, Wet Leg, Nikki Glaspie.

