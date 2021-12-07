Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) Gallo, Violet and Ritter’s new microbrewery debuts at Winterfest.
The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) A spicy rumor gains life at Heather’s ritzy sushi party.
Tyler Perry’s Sistas (BET at 9) Karen and Fatima butt heads; Maurice accompanies Que at the police station.
Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) Voight and Halstead look for an out as the FBI wraps up the Roy Walton case.
CSI: Vegas (CBS at 10) The team scrambles to find David Hodges and maintain the reputation of the lab.
Hard Knocks in Season: The Indianapolis Colts (HBO at 10) A look at the Colts’ matchup with the Houston Texans.
Intergalactic (Syfy at 10) Emma’s capture unearths some simmering tensions.
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX at 10) A flashback to simpler times at a local roller rink; the search for a new employee for Paddy’s Pub begins.
Twenties (BET at 10) Nia contemplates her movie roles and dating life.
Premieres
Welcome to Earth (Disney Plus) Will Smith stars in a six-part adventure series in which he and explorers journey into Earth’s remote and mysterious wonders.
FC Bayern — Behind the Legend (Prime Video) A six-episode look at the historic German soccer team.
Finale
Alter Ego (Fox at 9) The final four square off to determine the first winning avatar.
Specials
Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special (Netflix) The German comedian/actress performs an hour-long stand-up special about the pains of Christmas.
Christmas Around the World (CW at 8) A look at different cultural Christmas traditions, hosted by Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie.
CMT Crossroads Christmas: Brett Young & Friends (CMT at 8) The singer performs alongside guests including Boyz II Men and Maddie & Tae.
CMT’s A Tennessee Kind of Christmas (CMT at 9) A variety show from country veterans such as Billy Ray Cyrus and Wynonna.
Movies
Christmas With a Crown (Lifetime at 8) A woman who returns to her hometown for a Christmas festival is smitten by a handsome stranger who turns out to be a prince.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Aespa.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Nicole Kidman, Úrsula Corberó, Raanan Hershberg.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) David Agus, Natalie Hemby.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Rob McElhenney, Ariana DeBose, Sting.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Mariah Carey.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Brian Cox, Wet Leg, Nikki Glaspie.
— Hau Chu