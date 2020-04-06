The Deed: Chicago (CNBC at 10) A first-time Chicago flipper faces foreclosure after a contractor took her money, did shoddy work and lied about inspections. Season finale.
S.W.A.T. (CBS at 10) Hondo and the team try to save their former unit leader when he goes off the grid and they fear he plans to harm himself.
Special
A Modern Farewell (ABC at 8) A documentary reflecting on the 11-season run of the series “Modern Family” through interviews with the cast and crew.
Returning
Ghost Hunters (A&E at 8) Atlantic Paranormal Society member Grant Wilson returns as lead investigator, accompanied by a new team. Season 13.
Celebrity Ghost Stories (A&E at 10) Psychic-medium Kim Russo brings celebrities back to the sites of their previous paranormal experiences. Season 6.
Liar (Sundance at 11) Police try to find Andrew Earlham’s killer, and Laura again finds herself drawn into Andrew’s destructive path. Season 2.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Tracy Morgan.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Taraji P. Henson, Dua Lipa.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) The cast of “Modern Family.”
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Jim Gaffigan.
A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Ron Funches.
