The Challenge (MTV at 8) One player makes a terrible mistake at the “Satellite Sabotage” mission, putting his team in jeopardy.
Married at First Sight (Lifetime at 8) T-minus two weeks until Decision Day, prompting couples to stake out at a ranch in the country to take a break from their lives.
Dateline: Secrets Uncovered (Oxygen at 8) Hikers take pictures while on the trail, but the currents below take one of their lives and investigators wonder if there’s more to the story.
Chicago Med (NBC at 8) Scott and Charles treat patients suffering from glass child syndrome and misdiagnosed ADHD; Crockett wades through the hospital politics while caring for a surgeon’s daughter; Halstead and Hammer push egos aside to save an older patient.
Survivor (CBS at 8) The tribe of three castaways compete to win the immunity challenge to prevent them from becoming a tribe of two.
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW at 8) The Legends discuss how to get to New York; Behrad discovers Hoocer has train tickets to D.C.; Zari is stuck without Internet, forcing her to take a digital detox and subsequently becoming obsessed with who blew up the Waverider.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 8) Erika spills juicy details about her marriage and divorce; Dorit acknowledges that her talking habits have led to some trouble; Lisa divulges new information about her daughter’s public breakup.
The Wonder Years (ABC at 8:30) Dean doesn’t want to attend the yearly church lock-in until Kim tells him that’s where she got her first kiss, so he decides to get his friends to help him link up with Keisa.
Tough as Nails (CBS at 9) A Season 2 crew member returns to help lead competitors in their individual challenge of delivering boxes.
Batwoman (CW at 9) A new incarnation of Killer Croc pops up and starts killing, putting the Batwoman and Alice team to the test; Luke and Mary’s relationship is strained due to Luke’s secret.
The Bradshaw Bunch (E! at 9) Terry coaches the family for another appearance on “Celebrity Family Feud” after an embarrassing defeat last year; Rachel meets a new guy in Los Angeles and struggles to keep it casual amid meddling from her sisters and Terry.
Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) Casey makes a decision that will change her life; Gallo, Ritter and Violet agree to do an interview and photo shoot; Brett and Mouch launch the paramedicine program; Cruz is closer to fatherhood.
Counting Cars (History at 9) The Count’s Kustoms Crew deliver Alice Cooper’s newly restored 1963 Studebaker Avanti; Ryan makes a Vietnam veteran’s Indian Trike dreams come true.
Home Economics (ABC at 9:30) Connor dates a woman who broke Tom’s heart, causing the latter to spiral; family game night turns into an intense competition.
The Sinner (USA at 10) A new suspect emerges in the investigation concerning an ongoing feud between the Lams and Muldoons.
In Pursuit With John Walsh (Investigation Discovery at 10) John pursues fugitive Jason Hines, who is accused on sexually abusing minors and might be involved in his wife’s disappearance; multiple women say they were sexually assaulted by chiropractor Steven Clifford.
Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) The team works to solve a shooting in Burnwater and soon, Atwater realizes he has a personal connection to the case.
CSI: Vegas (CBS at 10) Grissom and Sara further investigate charges against David Hodges; a video game developer’s body is found in a fountain before a gaming tournament.
American Horror Story (FX at 10) Mamie takes matters into her own hands; the fate of the future is shown.
Twenties (BET at 10) Nia works on her social media presence; Hattie plays house at Ida B.’s and gets harsh feedback on her script; Marie and Chuck’s relationship is even more strained.
Premieres
Winter House (Bravo at 9) All your favorite and beloved cast members from “Summer House” and “Southern Charm,” pictured above, go on a winter vacation.
Specials
Superstar: Robin Williams (ABC at 10) Painting a portrait of the comedian and actor and the characters he gave to the world.
Movies
Found (Netflix) Three girls take a DNA test that determines them to be cousins, and they travel to China to potentially meet their birthparents.
Night Teeth (Netflix) A young driver picks up two women for a night of partying, but the passengers aren’t who they seem and he must do whatever it takes to stay alive.
Stuck Together (Netflix) After Paris goes into lockdown during the pandemic, the residents of an apartment building must adapt to a new life.
Four Hours at the Capitol (HBO at 9) Chronicling the events of Jan. 6, when thousands rioted at the Capitol to protest the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Returning
Gabby’s Dollhouse (Netflix) Season 2.
Nature (PBS at 8) Season 40.
Secrets of the Dead (PBS at 10) Season 19.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Nick Offerman.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Issa Rae, H.E.R.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Jamie Foxx, Coldplay featuring We Are King & Jacob Collier.
— Anying Guo