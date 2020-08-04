Tough As Nails (CBS at 8) One crew member must conquer a fear of heights to climb a telephone pole.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 9) The Rome getaway continues as the women process Brandi’s claims against Denise.

See No Evil (ID at 9) The brutal killing of an elderly landlady offers no forensic answers and stumps detectives.

Forged in Fire (History at 9) In this first-ever pay-to-play competition, smiths must fork over forge funds to use the necessary tools.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC at 10) Sibyl and Nathaniel continue their fight to shape a new future for S.H.I.E.L.D.

Corporate (Comedy Central at 10:30) As the employees of Hampton DeVille gossip and take passive-aggressive approaches to workplace conflicts, they create unlikely bonds and new adversaries.

Movie

Anelka: Misunderstood (Netflix) Famed French footballer Nicolas Anelka’s controversial legacy is explored in this documentary, which followed him over the course of seven years.

Miniseries

True Life Presents: Quarantine Stories (MTV at 9) Follow young people struggling with isolation and coping with loss and love during the coronavirus pandemic.

Premiere

Coroner (CW at 9) This Canadian series follows a recently widowed coroner who investigates unnatural, suspicious or sudden deaths in Toronto.

Returning

Catfish: The TV Show (MTV at 8) Season 8.

Big Brother (CBS at 9) Season 22.

Marrying Millions (Lifetime at 10) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jamie Foxx, Tig Notaro, Black Pumas.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Thaddeus Dixon.