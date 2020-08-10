Tough as Nails (CBS at 9) Teams are tasked with packing a moving van.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 9) A tearful Lisa joins Denise, Garcelle and Sutton to find redemption at the Vatican during their Italian getaway.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC at 9) The agents must rely on their strengths to outsmart and outlast the Chronicoms.

World of Dance (NBC at 9) The top overall scoring act is crowned champion and wins the grand prize of $1 million in the season finale.

Marrying Millions (Lifetime at 10) Erica, 23, prepares for a showdown between her dad and her much older boyfriend, Rick.

Corporate (Comedy Central at 10:30) John desperately seeks Matt’s approval.

Specials

Monster Under the Bridge (Discovery at 8) Scientists believe that monster sharks make their home under the Old Seven Mile Bridge in the Florida Keys, including a 15-foot-long great hammerhead.

Impact of Hate: Charlottesville (ID at 9) Survivors of the attack in Charlottesville tell their stories three years later.

Premieres

(Un)Well (Netflix) This docuseries looks at the lucrative wellness industry and examines whether trends live up to their promise.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Paula Pell, Jessie Reyez.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jason Sudeikis, April Ryan.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Danny DeVito, guest host Rob Lowe.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Brian Cox, Tim Minchin, Sara Bareilles.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Jeff Goldblum, Annie Murphy, Sam Jay.