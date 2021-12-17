Movies
The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls (Hallmark at 8) This sequel finds the Mitchell brothers returning to see who can create the finest Christmas house.
Deadly Girls’ Night Out (Lifetime Movie at 8) A woman heads home for the holidays, but a night out with some gal pals ends up with one of them dead and a mystery to unravel.
Merry Switchmas (BET at 8) Identical twin sisters decide to swap lives for their parents’ Christmas party.
Toying With the Holidays (Lifetime at 8) A hard-working designer is looking forward to showing her son a famous holiday model train set in her hometown but learns it’s inactive this year and turns to an old classmate to revive the spirit of the season.
Sunday Listings
The Simpsons (Fox at 8) Maggie gets a godfather in Fat Tony.
Yellowstone (Paramount at 8) A traitor may be in the midst; Kayce tracks down a wolf.
The Great North (Fox at 8:30) Jerry gets help from Beef when his Bigfoot costume is stolen a few days before Christmas.
Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Tina and Louise help Gene track down another copy of his favorite, rare Christmas record.
Family Guy (Fox at 9:30) Brian is seen as the prime suspect in the destruction of Mayor West’s Nativity scene.
Yellowjackets (Showtime at 10) The girls untangle love, lust and do-it-yourself surgery.
Premieres
1883 (Paramount Plus) The prequel series to the popular show “Yellowstone” follows the Dutton family traversing the Great Plains to find refuge in Montana.
Movies
Christmas Takes Flight (CBS at 8) A female pilot clashes with a numbers-driven, headstrong male executive who purchases her family’s airline, but they find an unlikely connection.
A Date With Danger (Lifetime Movie at 8) Two single moms spark a new friendship, but when one questions the other’s unsavory boyfriend, she goes missing.
’Tis the Season to Be Merry (Hallmark at 8) An author of relationship books looking for her muse finds her match in a charismatic aid worker.
Under the Christmas Tree (Lifetime at 8) A woman looking for the perfect Christmas tree stumbles upon one in a marketer’s backyard, and the pair spar for control.
Returning
Claws (TNT at 9) The final season of the darkly comedic tale of manicurists who enter the seedy world of organized crime.
— Hau Chu