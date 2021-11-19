Saturday Night Live (NBC at 11:30) Simu Liu hosts, Saweetie performs.
Blade Runner: Black Lotus (Adult Swim at midnight) Elle learns more truths about her identity, with some help from the mysterious J.
Premieres
The Baby Killer Conspiracy (Discovery Plus) A look at three mothers behind bars for killing their children.
The Great Soul Food Cook-Off (Discovery Plus) Eight chefs compete for a grand prize of $50,000.
New World (Netflix) Six celebrities strategize to win virtual currency that they can cash in on their final day on an island.
Specials
2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (HBO at 8) Announcing the class of 2021 inductees, which include Tina Turner, Jay-Z, Carole King and Food Fighters.
Movies
Christmas Together With You (Hallmark at 8) Megan and her paternal figure Frank go on a road trip to find his old love. (Spoiler alert: Megan finds her own along the way.)
Abduction Runs in the Family (LMN at 8) Alyssa is a single mother and successful writer who was kidnapped as a child, which causes her to be overprotective of her daughter. One day, her daughter disappears and she must find out what happened.
A Kindhearted Christmas (GAC Family at 8) Jamie and Matt hope to bring more Christmas joy to a town that desperately needs it.
You Make It Feel Like Christmas (Lifetime at 8) Emma is a designer too busy to go home for the holidays, but her ex and childhood best friend is determined to get her home for some Christmas traditions.
Five More Minutes (HMM at 10) A woman’s Christmas wish is answered in surprising ways after her late grandfather’s journal reveals a secret romance.
Sunday Listings
SEAL Team (Paramount Plus) An op goes awry, landing the whole team in the hospital, so Bravo must ensure calm while Clay tries to figure out what went wrong.
Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount Plus) After a tragic accident has deadly consequences, a manhunt ensues; Mike reaches out to a former prison contact.
Snapped (Oxygen at 6) A text message leaves the family of a missing young man searching for answers; Chicago detectives find the truth after multiple theories.
Fatal Frontier: Evil in Alaska (Oxygen at 7) A look at homicide cases in Alaska.
The Simpsons (Fox at 8) Smithers finds true love with a fashion designer, but his new relationship could demolish Springfield.
The Equalizer (CBS at 8) McCall is hired to find a sniper, proving how critical Mel’s military is; Delilah experiences PTSD after the shootings.
Legends of the Hidden Temple (CW at 8) Four teams compete for a chance at winning Temple Run (and $25,000).
BMF: Black Mafia Family (Starz at 8) Meech uncovers an unsettling alliance then decides to eliminate the threat; Terry has to make a life-changing decision.
The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 8) The husbands join in on the reunion; Chris reveals feeling let down by his mother-in-law; Eddie has his take on all the rumors; the ladies receive a surprise.
Doctor Who (BBC America at 8) In 1967 Devon, a young girl goes missing; Professor Eustacius Jericho does psychic experiments; there is one gravestone too many in a village graveyard.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way (TLC at 8) Ari wants another sacrifice from Bini; Alina and Steven are running out of time; Victor is ready to end things with Ellie; Sumit confesses how he betrayed Jenny; Corey experiences another blow to his wedding plans; Armando faces his fears.
Yellowstone (Paramount at 8) Jamie gets surprising news; Beth receives an offer; Jimmy goes in on the road; tensions rise in the bunkhouse.
The Great North (Fox at 8:30) The Tobin kids and Honeybee partake in an old family tradition called “the Beef Hunt” during Thanksgiving week; Beef stands up to his worst fear.
Succession (HBO at 9) Logan and the team go to Virginia for a conservative political conference, where Roman discovers some news about his mother.
NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 9) Sam negotiates while Rountree goes undercover when a man takes hostages and threatens to blow them up unless his daughter’s war crimes are posthumously cleared.
Dexter: New Blood (Showtime at 9) The investigation Dexter caused makes life more difficult for him with Harrison, who has become a star on the wrestling team.
American Monster (Investigation Discovery at 9) Ashlee Harmon was raised in a huge Mormon family; she marries her boyfriend in pursuit of that lifestyle, but soon, darker secrets threaten it all.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo at 9) After Jen’s indictment, the ladies try to figure out the rumors concerning Mary; Meredith questions her encounter with Cameron; Heather and Whitney accuse Lisa of manipulating the meeting.
Fear the Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Morgan looks for Al, only to find out he’s not the only one looking for her.
Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Bob volunteers to cook Thanksgiving dinner for a retirement home, so Louise gets stuck helping him; Gene and Tina try to help Zeke entertain the residents.
Family Guy (Fox at 9:30) A new boss puts an end to Peter’s favorite part of work — office birthdays; Stewie lands in detention.
On the Case with Paula Zahn (Investigation Discovery at 10) A teenager disappears, and police must figure out whether a secret meeting with a young man caused her murder.
Insecure (HBO at 10) A family emergency stretches Molly thin; Issa and her new man grow closer.
Yellowjackets (Showtime at 10) The teens get their bearings while Misty finds hell on earth rather okay; in the present, revenge, sex homework and the policeman known formerly as Goth.
The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC at 10) The group puts a new plan in motion; a relationship is leveraged; a betrayal prompts everyone to take action.
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO at 10:30) Larry clashes with the rules at a sushi restaurant while he and his date exchange secrets; Freddy Funkhouser makes sure no good deed goes unpunished.
Premieres
Specials
2021 American Music Awards (ABC at 8) Cardi B, pictured above, hosts the annual awards ceremony held in Los Angeles, honoring the most popular musical artists, singles and albums of the year.
Caesar’s Doomsday War (Science at 8) A look at Julius Caesar and his reign.
Kids Baking Championship: Light Up the Holidays (Food at 8) Four competitors returns for a new challenge, with Season 4 star Abby Martin joining host and judge Duff Goldman.
Miniseries
The Mating Game (Discovery Plus) David Attenborough narrates this series about how animals overcome challenges to reproduce.
Movies
Baking Spirits Bright (Lifetime at 8) Mira Varma and her family have been making fruitcakes for years, but her parents hire Brady Phillips to try to boost their sales, to Mira’s dismay.
A Kiss Before Christmas (Hallmark at 8) Ethan is a nice guy who wakes up one day to find he is no longer married to his wife, has no kids but is CEO of his company.
Returning
Undercover (Netflix) Season 3.
Power Book II: Ghost (Starz at 9) Season 2.
Sister Wives (TLC at 10) Season 16.
— Anying Guo