Movies
Wonder Boy (Netflix) A documentary looking at Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing.
Doomsday Mom (Lifetime at 8) Based on the true story of Lori Vallow, a mother whose children disappear and was later revealed to be involved in a doomsday group.
Sand Dollar Cove (Hallmark at 9) Elli is a real estate development project manager who must acquire a beachfront property, but a local from the town wants to ensure that the pier remains intact. (And, they might just fall in love.)
Sunday Listings
Snapped (Oxygen at 6) Investigators look for the killer of a Navy yeoman in Washington state.
Shahs of Sunset (Bravo at 8) Mike and Destiney lean on their friends for support after what happened on Halloween, and Reza has an emotional trip down memory lane.
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW at 8) The Legends need Nate to keep it all calm while on a mission to find an alien in the Old West.
Celebrity Family Feud (ABC at 8) JoJo Siwa, the D’Amelio family, Loni Love and Ross Matthews compete for charities.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (TLC at 8) Elizabeth’s family trip is off to a rough start, and Angela wants to spy on Michael.
Run the World (Starz at 8:30) Whitney, Sondi, Ella and Renee go to therapy with a blunt therapist.
Good Witch (Hallmark at 9) The Merriwicks dig into the pictures on Joy’s vision board, and Cassie goes with Sam on a trip to his childhood home to care for his sister.
Batwoman (CW at 9) Ryan, Luke Fox, Mary Hamilton and Sophie Moore join forces against Black Mask, and Alice tries to rescue her sister.
Kevin Can F**k Himself (AMC at 9) Allison realizes the truth about Patty’s Salon, and Kevin and Neil compete in a chili cook-off after a fight.
Blindspotting (Starz at 9) Sean starts to spiral with his dad gone, and Trish has a really terrible day.
The Chi (Showtime at 9) Kiesha adapts to life after giving birth, and Nina is still suspicious of Dre.
To Tell the Truth (ABC at 10) Anthony Anderson hosts, with guests Brad Garrett, Michael Ealy and Jeannie Mai.
Black Monday (Showtime at 10) The crew is back together for an interrogation that turns into a group-therapy session.
Bar Rescue (Paramount at 10) A gay bar in Las Vegas nearly closes after losing all of its entertainment options due to the pandemic.
Flatbush Misdemeanors (Showtime at 10:30) Dan and Kevin’s growing roommate tensions coincide with a fight between their new neighbors.
Rick and Morty (Adult Swim at 11:00) Asking who is real.
Tuca & Bertie (Adult Swim at 11:30) Bertie hits a wall at work and channels her inner bird/bro, and Tuca’s passions lead her to a new job.
Specials
2021 BET Awards (BET at 8) The ceremony in its 21st year honors achievements in entertainment. Queen Latifah, pictured above, will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement BET Award.
Autopsy: The Last Hours of Roger Moore (Reelz at 8) The British actor died at the age of 89 and lived a life full of health problems.
Autopsy: The Last Hours of Grace Kelly (Reelz at 9) The princess died in the hospital after a car crash; a look into her life and death.
Miniseries
Biography: KISStory (A&E at 9) Painting a portrait of the legendary band’s journey to stardom.
Golden: The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts (Peacock) Following the unique journeys of the nation’s star gymnasts.
Movies
Rebel Hearts (Discovery Plus) Following a group of nuns who stood up against the patriarchy of the Catholic Church in 1960s Los Angeles.
A Whirlwind Wedding (Up TV at 7) Darcy is an event planner who returns home to plan her mother’s wedding and ends up meeting the chef Kyle, a charming and magnetic presence she might have always wanted.
Picture Perfect Lies (Lifetime at 8) Rachel is about to turn 16 and her life is seemingly perfect until a murder at her birthday party disrupts everything she’s known.
Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story (CNN at 9) A look at the life and work of one of the most successful authors of all time, Jackie Collins.
Returning
A Discovery of Witches (AMC at 7) Season 2.
— Anying Guo