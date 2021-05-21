Saturday Night Live (NBC at 11:30) Anya Taylor-Joy hosts and Lil Nas X performs in the season finale.
Premieres
Redd Foxx: Life, Death & Money (Reelz at 9) The comedian, known for the sitcom “Sanford and Son,” left behind a legacy and a lot of debt.
Returning
Critter Fixers: Country Vets (Nat Geo Wild at 8) Season 2.
Sunday Listings
Snapped (Oxygen at 6) A teenager from Oklahoma finds her parents murdered in their home, and detectives use new technology to find those responsible.
Mastermind of Murder (Oxygen at 7) A naval officer’s wife is fatally shot, and only years later is the murder plot revealed.
Bless the Harts (Fox at 7:30) Jenny ignores Jesus’s advice, and both Betty and Wayne ask Travis for spiritual healing instead of going to the doctor.
The Simpsons (Fox at 8) Moe breaks the most sacred rule of a secret society of bartenders, who seek vengeance on Homer and his friends.
The Equalizer (CBS at 8) McCall’s daughter and her school friends are threatened by a European crime syndicate.
American Idol (ABC at 8) The top three finalists perform, and a winner is announced.
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (TLC at 8) Mike’s mom gets on Natalie’s nerves, and Kalani’s dad attempts to save her marriage.
The Girlfriend Experience (Starz at 8) Iris realizes she can’t keep her worlds separate.
Naked and Afraid XL (Discovery at 8) Matt spots his next meal, with a side of revenge, and Amber’s fishing skills keep her team well-fed.
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW at 8) The Legends are surprised when Rory takes command (and lands them in the middle of the Cuban missile crisis).
Shahs of Sunset (Bravo at 8) The Shahs are anxious about their reunion, and GG’s advice is not received well.
Run the World (Starz at 8:30) Renee gives Ella and Sondi an update on her deteriorating marriage, and Whitney must balance work and her upcoming wedding.
NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 9) Deeks is kidnapped by Kirkin’s associate, and Beale makes Nell an offer.
Fear the Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Teddy holds Alicia as a prisoner.
Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Tina and Bob plan a father-daughter movie date, but Tina decides to invite a group of friends.
Good Witch (Hallmark at 9) Cassie and Sam’s double date with Grant and Monica goes off the rails, and Martha organizes a “Grease”-inspired movie night.
On the Case With Paula Zahn (Investigation Discovery at 10) A young woman riding her bike is murdered, and years later an overlooked clue leads the police to her killer.
NCIS: New Orleans (CBS at 10) In the series finale, Pride tracks down the person who attacked Jimmy and Connor before the eve of his wedding to Rita.
Mare of Easttown (HBO at 10) Mare gets her badge back, and more clues about Erin’s murder are revealed.
Pose (FX at 10) An old friend potentially complicates Angel and Papi’s wedding plans, and Elektra expands her business with some shady help.
Bar Rescue (Paramount at 10) Jon Taffer goes back to Champagn’s Cafe in a second re-rescue.
Ziwe (Showtime at 11) Ziwe explores the problem with wealth hoarding and interviews Andrew Yang, a candidate for New York mayor.
Premieres
The Cars That Built the World (History at 9) The story of the engineers who created the vehicle that changed the entire world.
Secrets of the Lost Ark (Science at 10) A look at the Holy Land from experts and historians.
Flatbush Misdemeanors (Showtime at 10:30) Comedians Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman star in a comedy about two guys trying to survive in Flatbush.
Specials
2021 Billboard Music Awards (NBC at 8) Nick Jonas hosts the annual awards show ceremony. Pictured above: The band BTS pose during the show, held on Thursday.
Heart: Breaking the Band (Reelz at 8) A look at the sisters behind the band, Ann and Nancy Wilson, and the disintegration of one of the most legendary female-led bands.
The Bleepin’ Robot Chicken Archie Comics Special (Adult Swim at midnight) The stop-motion animation special parodies pop culture, with a voice cast that includes Donald Faison, Fred Armisen, Betty Gilpin and more.
Movies
Morning Show Mysteries: Murder Ever After (HMM at 8) Billie must save Maggie’s father.
Returning
Master of None (Netflix) Season 3.
Killer Couples (Oxygen at 8) Season 15.
Duncanville (Fox at 8:30) Two new episodes air back-to-back, and subsequent episodes will air on Mondays, starting May 31.
The Chi (Showtime at 9) Season 4.
In Treatment (HBO at 9) Season 4, with the lead role now played by Uzo Aduba.
Black Monday (Showtime at 10) Season 3.
