48 Hours (CBS at 10) A look at the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, whose killers were recently found guilty.
Premieres
Meet Your Makers Showdown (Discovery Plus) A crafting competition featuring judges LeAnn Rimes and Mark Montano, along with craft lover Chrissy Metz.
Specials
Home Town Takeover: Where Are They Now? (HGTV at 8) Ben and Erin Napier look back on how they helped revitalize the town of Wetumpka, Ala.
National Dog Show (NBC at 8) The annual event repeats in prime time.
Texting Killer: The Friends Speak (Reelz at 8) A look at the case of Michelle Carter and the texts she sent to her boyfriend Conrad Roy encouraging his suicide.
When Philip Met Missy (Investigation Discovery at 9) A widower whose wife died mysteriously starts a friendship with a younger woman.
Movies
Making Spirits Bright (Hallmark at 6) The son and daughter of rival holiday decorating families attempt to mend the feud between them.
Christmas at Castle Hart (Hallmark at 8) Brooke goes to Ireland for Christmas to explore her roots and ends up meeting the handsome and charming Aiden.
Dirty Little Deeds (LMN at 8) A woman is suspicious of her new husband and digs into his past.
Merry Liddle Christmas Baby (Lifetime at 8) Jacquie Liddle and her husband prep for the arrival of their first baby amid more changes in their family.
Nash Bridges (USA at 9) Nash Bridges solves crime with wit and humor.
Royally Wrapped for Christmas (GAC Family at 8) Lindsay is called upon by a royal family about a job, but in the interview process, she falls for the prince.
Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas (HMM at 10) Katherine comes home after her husband’s death and meets a veteran on his own journey.
Sunday Listings
Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount Plus) A tragic accident has terrible consequences, causing a manhunt; Mike reaches out to a former prison contact.
Snapped (Oxygen at 6) An Air Force pilot is found shot to death in his home, and authorities investigate for over a decade to get justice.
The Simpsons (Fox at 8) Teenage Homer and Grampa go on a road trip to look for his mom.
Power Book II: Ghost (Starz at 8) Tariq St. Patrick is on his own for the first time and uses his time to go to school and pay for his mother’s defense attorney, but when he no longer has options, he turns to a familiar game.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way (TLC at 8) Corey is worried Evelin will stand him up at the altar; Steven surprises Alina with wedding guests; Ari and Bini are at a crossroads; Jenny and Sumit finally take a big step forward; Kenny and Armando say “I do.”
Yellowstone (Paramount and CMT at 8) John and Kayce deal with newcomers in town; Lloyd is in the doghouse with Rip but finds purpose in teaching Carter; Jamie seeks out more information about his father.
The Great North (Fox at 8:30) Tusk Johnson, a former celebrity mountain man, returns to Lone Moose asking for a big favor; Honeybee registers for a contest to win her own mall kiosk.
The Equalizer (CBS at 9) Bishop asks for help when a terrorist from his past finds the identity of his adult son; Aunt Vi gets a surprise visitor that triggers her nostalgia for a past relationship.
Succession (HBO at 9) At Kendall’s birthday, Shiv and Roman attempt to arrange a meeting with tech mogul Lukas Matsson, who recently snubbed Logan.
Hightown (Starz at 9) It’s the day before Thanksgiving; things seem better for Ray, but worse for Jackie; Frankie has anxiety about his business with Jorge.
Condor (Epix at 9) Joe isn’t convinced of Gordon’s guilt and decides to continue investigating alternative theories; post-windfall, Eva and Gordon play hooky and make amends.
Doctor Who (BBC America at 9) The Doctor, Yaz and Dan face dangerous journeys in their quest to survive as evil inches forward.
Dexter: New Blood (Showtime at 9) The father of someone Dexter killed has a surprising announcement; Harrison was a hero to the town before he was involved in an incident at school.
Fear the Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Baby Mo gets sick, so Morgan successfuly gets entry into Strand’s Tower; Morgan finds that Strand’s benevolence has limits.
Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Susmita offers help to Tina for a photography class assignment; a woman who used to live in the Belchers’ apartment visits.
Family Guy (Fox at 9:30) Peter/Mac investigates the disappearance of Meg/Sister Megan in a noir-style episode.
Yellowjackets (Showtime at 10) The Yellowjackets discuss dying while staying put or dying while looking for shelter; Taissa deals with a dirty attack ad.
The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC at 10) The plan unfolds, with tensions between the group and the CRM coming to a head; some rush to save an ally, but difficult truths come up.
Sister Wives (TLC at 10) Janelle’s children have strong opinions about Kody’s covid rules; Kody makes a surprise visit to Meri’s; Kody organizes an outdoor event for the whole family.
Insecure (HBO at 10) A distracted Issa reflects over difficult choices in both work and love; Molly finds a comforting audience in an unlikely source.
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO at 10:30) Larry is uncomfortable with his chauffeur, his roofer and his chiropractor.
Talking Dead (AMC at 11) Nico Tortorella, Deborah Joy Winans and Karen David talk about the Season 7 episode of “Fear the Walking Dead,” “The Portrait,” and the Season 2 episode of “The Walking Dead: World Beyond,” “Death and the Dead.”
Premieres
Elves (Netflix) A Christmas vacation becomes a nightmare for a family after they are stalked by a menacing presence.
The Toys That Built America (History at 9) A look at the products and toys that tell our nation’s cultural and economic history.
Specials
The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration (ABC at 7) Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and Ariana DeBose host an evening of performances from stars such as Norah Jones, Gwen Stefani, Jimmie Allen and more.
2021 Soul Train Awards (BET, MTV2 and VH1 at 8) The annual awards ceremony recognizes the best in soul, R&B and hip-hop, hosted by actors Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold. Pictured from left to right: Jeanine Liburd, Jonelle Procope, Bill de Blasio and Chirlane McCray.
Grim Sleeper: The Friends Speak (Reelz at 8) A look at a string of killings in 1980s Los Angeles.
One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga (CBS at 8) The duo performs in a filmed concert special, from two concerts at Radio City Music Hall in August.
DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic: BET Soul Train Edition (BET at 10:30) DJ Cassidy hosts a music special featuring performances from Charlie Wilson, Melle Mel, Gloria Gaynor and more.
Miniseries
Doctor’s Orders (Investigation Discovery at 9) A look at the murder of radio talk show host April Kauffman.
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses (TBS; Cartoon at 8) Actress Helen Mirren hosts a Harry Potter-themed trivia game show.
The Hot Zone: Anthrax (Nat Geo at 9) Set in the months after Sept. 11, 2001. when mail-based anthrax attacks were frequent, the series looks at the FBI’s search for those responsible.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Family Matters (Bravo at 9) Porsha settles into her new life with her new fiance, but her family has questions about their speedy engagement.
Movies
Christmas in Tahoe (Hallmark at 6) Claire must get help from her ex who fired her as his band’s manager.
The Christmas Contest (Hallmark at 8) Lara and Ben are exes who battle it out to win money for charity.
Miracle in Motor City (Lifetime at 8) Amber Dupont realizes she’s in over her head after taking charge of her church’s annual Christmas pageant.
The Waltons’ Homecoming (CW at 8) Rebooting the CBS family series set in the 1930s.
Returning
The Great Christmas Light Fight (ABC at 9) Season 9.
Modern Marvels (History at 10) Season 19 continues.
— Anying Guo