71st Primetime Emmy Awards (Fox at 8 on Sunday) Game of Thrones is nominated for 32 Emmy Awards, the most for any one season of a TV show. (Helen Sloan/HBO)

(All times Eastern)

Specials

Creative Arts Emmy Awards (FXX at 8) The Creative Arts Emmy Awards honor outstanding artistic and technical achievement in a variety of television program genres.

Beyond the Headlines: Escaping the NXIVM Cult With Gretchen Carlson (Lifetime at 10) Gretchen Carlson uncovers the deeper story of actress Catherine Oxenberg’s personal fight to save her daughter from a dangerous sex cult.

Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.); Jonah Goldberg of the National Review; Susan Page, Washington bureau chief for USA Today; Matthew Continetti, editor in chief of the Washington Free Beacon; Juan Williams, Fox News political analyst.

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9) Host Llewellyn King and co-host Linda Gasparello discuss zoos in the time of climate change with Lou Perrotti and Andrea Stein of the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Rhode Island.

This Week with George Stephanopoulos (ABC at 9) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Jim Mattis, tribute to Cokie Roberts.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox at 10) Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), Ret. Gen. Jack Keane.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 and WHUT at 7:30 p.m.) Exploring the rich history and culture of Haiti.

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC at 8) Celebrity contestants including John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and Lisa Vanderpump.

Power (Starz at 8) Tariq pulls a ruse on Vincent.

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 8) Part Two of the reunion.

The Affair (Showtime at 9) Sierra struggles to balance motherhood and her career.

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC at 9) June leads the search for a new place to call home.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians (E! at 9) Khloe plans a wine-tasting trip to Napa to check in with Kylie.

Married to Medicine (Bravo at 9) Simone and Quad fight for their friendship.

Succession (HBO at 9) Logan seeks counsel from Rhea.

Preacher (AMC at 10) Eugene gets out of prison.

Ballers (HBO at 10:30) Spencer fights for Kisan, facing pressure from all sides.