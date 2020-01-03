Movies

Winter in Vail (Hallmark at 8) A woman inherits a chalet and falls in love.

Sunday listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.).

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox at 10 a.m.) Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Tex.), Rep. Douglas A. Collins (R-Ga.).

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) Shinsuke J. Sugiyama, Japan’s ambassador to the United States.

Meet the Press (NBC at 10:30 a.m.) NBC’s Kasie Hunt, former North Carolina governor Pat McCrory, former homeland security secretary Jeh Johnson, the Daily Beast’s Betsy Woodruff Swan.

Power (Starz at 8) Dre plans on leaving New York, but first he needs to take care of unfinished business.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo at 8) NeNe gets an icy welcome in Toronto.

God Friended Me (CBS at 8) Miles gets a clue as to who is behind the God account.

The Simpsons (Fox at 8) Lisa deals with the misogynistic implications of the attention she receives after getting her new braces.

Family Guy (Fox at 8:30) A mean student decides to make Lois the target of her antics.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Gene gets kicked out of the Ocean Avenue Hifi Emporium.

Married to Medicine (Bravo at 9) Part 3 of the reunion.

Ray Donovan (Showtime at 9) Ray and Smitty must cover for their actions.

Shameless (Showtime at 9) Ian struggles to connect with Mickey after their blowup.

Movie

The Wedding Do Over (Up at 7) A wedding planner who tries to fix nuptials that went wrong is forced to work with her ex-fiance.

Returning

Evil Lives Here (ID at 9) Season 7.

Worst Cooks in America (Food at 9) Season 18.

— Nina Zafar

