Special

The Great American Groom-a-Long (Animal Planet at 10) Carson Kressley oversees professional groomers as they virtually instruct celebrity pet owners.

Sunday Listings

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9) William Spriggs, Howard University economist, on the decline of unions.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) David Litt, Obama speechwriter.

Meet the Press (NBC at 10:30 a.m.) Yamiche Alcindor, Al Cardenas, Carol Lee.

Hollywood Game Night (NBC at 7) Bill Nye, Bobby Moynihan, Amber Riley, Fortune Feimster, Miranda Cosgrove and Adam Pally compete in party games.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (TLC at 8) Colt discovers a new side of his girlfriend and Angela receives shocking news from her doctor.

Married to Medicine Los Angeles (Bravo at 9) A doctor adjusts to life away from her husband.

Grantchester (PBS at 9) Will and Leonard witness a deadly hit-and-run in Grantchester.

Good Witch (Hallmark at 9) Cassie welcomes Kenny the Chocolate King to Middleton.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (Showtime at 10) In danger, Tiago and Lewis must make bold decisions.

Premieres

Lucy Worsley’s Royal Myths & Secrets (PBS at 8) Host Lucy Worsley visits incredible locations where Royal history was made.

Tournament of Laughs (TBS at 10) Thirty-two comedians face off in a single-elimination bracket-style tournament. T

Miniseries

Perry Mason (HBO at 9) Perry Mason is hired to solve a case involving the brutal kidnapping of 1-year-old Charlie Dodson.

Movies

The Beat Don’t Stop (TVOne at 8) Examining the history and legends of Washington’s go-go music scene.

Specials

Cleopatra: Sex, Lies and Secrets (Science at 8) Archaeologists try to unravel the mystery behind the Egyptian queen.

United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to the Unsung Heroes (CBS at 8) Harry Connick, Jr. and his filmmaker daughter, Georgia, take a road trip across the nation to celebrate essential workers.

Top Gun: Behind Closed Doors (Reelz at 8) Taking a look at the American classic that became one of the most profitable films in the history of Paramount Pictures.