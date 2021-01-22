Specials

Death by Manson: Murder in the Family (Reelz at 8) The story of Roman Polanski’s childhood escaping the Nazis in Poland during WWII, his career and the tragic death of his girlfriend and several family friends at the hands of Charles Manson’s followers.

Robert Blake: Murder in the Family (Reelz at 9) In 2001, Hollywood and the nation are rocked by the news that Bonny Lee Bakley, wife of actor Robert Blake, is shot to death in Los Angeles and Blake is a suspect.

Returning

Killer Motive (Oxygen at 8) Season 2.

Sunday Listings

Find talk-show listings on Page A2 of Sunday’s newspaper.

The Watch (BBC America at 8) The Watch must trek through the Unreal Estate to destroy the sword in a magical lake.

Batwoman (CW at 8) After her quick spin in the Batgear, Ryan Wilder is back to facing the daily challenges of life as herself.

American Gods (Starz at 8) Wednesday discovers the whereabouts of his old love, the Greek goddess Demeter, and resolves to free her.

Worst Cooks in America (Food at 9) Chefs Anne Burrell and Carla Hall challenge their recruits to put a new spin on fried chicken sandwiches.

FBI (CBS at 10) A shooting at a quinceañera leaves two dead, but the team believes they may not have been the intended targets.

All Creatures Great and Small (PBS at 9) James is put to the test with an ailing racehorse, and Tristan faces a familiar temptation. Siegfried angles for a prestigious client.

Dateline (NBC at 10) In 1990, hikers find 21-year-old UCLA student Ron Baker’s body in a Los Angeles area train tunnel. As detectives investigate, they begin to wonder if Ron’s interest in an alternative religion is connected to the murder, but soon discover the suspects are much closer to home.

The Rookie (ABC at 10) Officer Jackson West’s relationship with his new training officer, Stanton, escalates, and he begins to work with Sgt. Grey to find a solution.

Premieres

Bridge and Tunnel (Epix at 9) This dramedy series set in 1980 revolves around a group of college grads pursuing their dreams in Manhattan while still clinging to the familiarity of their working-class Long Island hometown.

Specials

Agatha Christie’s England (PBS at 10) Retrace the legendary crime novelists footsteps to see the real places that inspired her literary universe. Learn how Christie drew on her surroundings throughout her life, immortalizing the people and locations she encountered in her beloved mysteries.

Returning

If We Built It Today (Science at 8) Season 2.

Euphoria (HBO at 9) Season 2.

Charmed (CW at 9) Season 3.