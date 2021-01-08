White House Chronicle (WETA at 9 a.m.) Paula Gold-Williams, CPS Energy president and chief executive.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox News at 10 a.m.) Sen Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.), Rep. Vernon Jones (R-Ga.).

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) Michael Eric Dyson, author of “Long Time Coming: Reckoning With Race in America.”

Alaska: The Last Frontier (Discovery at 8) Otto begins the cleanup from an explosive wildfire prevention project.

90 Day Fiance (TLC at 8) Zied arrives in the United States and faces questions from Rebecca’s family.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo at 8) After nearly spoiling Cynthia’s proposal last year, Kenya seeks redemption with a surprise engagement dinner.

Shameless (Showtime at 9) The Milkoviches move in next door and wreak havoc, leading Frank, Kev and Liam to scheme to get rid of them.

Expedition Bigfoot (Travel at 9) A recording of an alleged Bigfoot call is played over a speaker to see if it will elicit a response.

American Monster (ID at 9) Profiles of killers and kidnappers who committed astonishing crimes while leading ordinary lives.

Your Honor (Showtime at 10) Adam spends the day with a dangerous new love interest, while Michael searches for his blackmailer.

Unexpected (TLC at 10) Taron threatens to take Reanna to court to see his baby.

The Rookie (ABC at 10) Officer John Nolan and Officer Nyla Harper are assigned to a community policing center in an attempt to rebuild the station’s reputation.

Premieres

All Creatures Great and Small (PBS at 9) James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph, pictured), fresh out of veterinary college, leaves Depression-era Glasgow to work in the Yorkshire Dales and soon discovers that treating the animals is as much about treating their owners.

Miniseries

Tiger (HBO at 9) A two-part documentary looks at the rise, fall, and epic comeback of golfer Tiger Woods.

Specials

Critics Choice Super Awards (CW at 8) Honoring the most popular, fan-obsessed genres across both television and movies.

Returning

American Gods (Starz at 8) Season 3.

The Circus (Showtime at 8) Season 6.

Mountain Monsters (Travel at 10) Season 7.