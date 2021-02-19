Batwoman (CW at 8) Alice discovers that she may not remember everything about her time on Coryana.

American Idol (ABC at 8) Auditions across California continue.

American Gods (Starz at 8) Laura and Salim continue to hunt for Wednesday, who attempts one final win over Demeter.

AD

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN at 9) Stanley heads to Rome in search of famous pastas: all’amatriciana and carbonara.

AD

Shameless (Showtime at 9) An addict looks for ways to beat the system and feed his habits while his six kids fend for themselves.

Charmed (CW at 9) The Charmed Ones encounter a new, magical obstacle as they try to relaunch themselves in the human world.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Tina attends Tammy’s Anti-Valentine’s Day party.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 9) Callen goes to the National Counterterrorism Center on the pretext of interrogating a Russian asset from the crashed plane case.

Family Guy (Fox at 9:30) Brian bonds with the son of his new girlfriend.

AD

Sister Wives (TLC at 10) The Browns visit their polygamist friends to discuss the possibility that polygamy will be decriminalized in Utah.

The Rookie (ABC at 10) Officer Nolan’s decision to return to school to become a training officer proves to be much harder than he expected.

AD

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS at 10) Pride and the team are on the hunt for a kidnapped 14-year-old and discover that her father is a radical survivalist living off the grid.

Premieres

90 Day: The Single Life (Discovery Plus) Following several “90 Day” franchise cast members who are single and reentering the dating scene after their reality TV breakups.

Boiling Point (BET at 8) A look at six life-changing moments for Black Americans: the L.A. riots, Bloody Sunday, Attica uprising, Hurricane Katrina, George Wallace’s stand in the schoolhouse door and the killing of George Floyd.

AD

Disrupt & Dismantle (BET at 9) Soledad O’Brien tackles injustices affecting the Black community, including police brutality, redlining and the school-to-prison pipeline.

Specials

Cher: Story of Her Songs (Reelz at 8) Celebrating the three tracks that established Cher as a musical icon.

AD

Celine Dion: Story of Her Songs (Reelz at 9) Celebrating the three tracks that established Celine Dion as a musical icon.

Miniseries

Allen v. Farrow (HBO at 9) A four-part series documenting the accusation of sexual abuse against Woody Allen involving Dylan, his then-7-year-old daughter with Mia Farrow (pictured with Dylan).

Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine (Showtime at 10) This three-part documentary series profiles hip-hop artist Tekashi 6ix9ine’s rise to fame.

Returning

When Calls the Heart (Hallmark at 9) Season 8.

Modern Marvels (History at 10) Season 20.