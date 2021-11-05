Montana Freemen Militia: Deadly Standoff (Reelz at 10) Leroy Schweiter gains millions of dollars and many followers, but the FBI must take him down.
Miniseries
Arcane (Netflix at 10) This League of Legends origins series centers on two cities: the rich Piltover and the underbelly called Zaun.
Movies
The Great Christmas Switch (GAC Family at 8) Identical twins decide to switch places for the holidays.
Highway to Heaven (Lifetime at 8) Angela Stewart is an angel sent back to earth to help others.
Next Stop, Christmas (Hallmark at 8) Angie wants to spend Christmas alone, but a train drops her off in her hometown, circa 2011.
Attica (Showtime at 9) A look back at the 1971 prison uprising.
Debbie Macomber’s A Mrs. Miracle Christmas (HMM at 10) Laurel and Will have been praying for a baby, and Mrs. Miracle may have solution.
Returning
Cold Justice (Oxygen at 8) Season 6 resumes.
Destination Fear (Travel at 9) Season 3 resumes.
Sunday Listings
Snapped (Oxygen at 6) A beloved plastic surgeon and his office manager are killed at work and there are suspects all around.
The Simpsons (Fox at 8) A debt collector comes to Springfield, causing Homer and Ned to get sucked into the world of prestige television.
The Equalizer (CBS at 8) McCall is hired by an online group of true-crime lovers to find a stalker who threatens to murder his prey in eight hours.
Legends of The Hidden Temple (CW at 8) Josh and Nick, who were competitors on the original series, return to compete as a team.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (TLC at 8) Ari doesn’t know if Bini will join her in Kenya; Corey does everything to win back Evelin; the family astrologer reveals Jenny and Sumit’s fate.
The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 8) Mia is held accountable; Gizelle is questioned about Jamal; Candiace is confronted by the rest of the women concerning her behavior, particularly toward Mia.
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC at 8) Joey Fatone plays for Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky; Wanya Morris plays for Boys & Girls Clubs of America; and Shawn Stockman plays for Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
The Great North (Fox at 8:30) Judy’s murder-mystery party doesn’t go as planned; Alyson invites herself on a date with Beef.
Supermarket Sweep (ABC at 9) Contestants from Illinois and California compete.
American Monster (Investigation Discovery at 9) Avis Bank has always put her career before her love life, but she meets teacher Keyon Pittman, who isn’t who he seems.
Hightown (Starz at 9) Jackie and Leslie delve deeper into the case and into one another; someone makes a decision they will come to regret.
Diana (CNN at 9) Diana’s BBC television interview shocks the country and soon, her divorce from Prince Charles occurs; Diana uses her power and fame to support humanitarian causes after the divorce.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo at 9) Mary hosts a cooking class and confronts Whitney over disobeying dress code and missing her call; Heather meets with her formerly devout Mormon niece; Lisa defends her son’s charity guest list.
Fear the Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Sarah looks for Wendell, finding a dangerous survivor while doing so.
Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) The Belcher kids do a beach cleanup for Wagstaff Volunteer Day; Louise gets into a battle of wits with Mr. Fischoeder; Teddy shows off a new look to Bob and Linda.
Family Guy (Fox at 9:30) Stewie takes drastic measures when he thinks he has terminal cooties; Peter is enraptured with Bonnie’s cooking.
Insecure (HBO at 10) One of Issa’s exes wants to embrace newfound responsibilities but is torn between two places.
The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC at 10) A member of the group becomes the target of an investigation; some people grow apart and some grow closer.
The Rookie (ABC at 10) Officer Nolan and the team hunt for a buried stash of gold; Bradford is ordered to encourage the oldest cop in the station to retire.
On the Case With Paula Zahn (Investigation Discovery at 10) Police piece together the mystery of a father who is attacked in his office.
I Love a Mama’s Boy (TLC at 10) Emily tries to save her relationship; Jayne must decide whether to continue seeing Steve; Steph receives unexpected visitors in Los Angeles; the fate of Matt and Kim’s engagement is revealed.
American Rust (Showtime at 10) Harris finds the anonymous witness; Lee decides against returning to New York; Billy is back in the general prison population to face the consequences of his actions; the D.A. might have to drop the case.
Premieres
Dexter: New Blood (Showtime at 9) Set 10 years after the original series, Dexter has a new identity in a small town in New York.
Uncharted Adventure (Weather at 9) Journey into various destinations and explore cultures and natural wonders in this show hosted by adventurer Mike Corey.
Specials
Lost Tombs of the Maya (Science at 8) Using the newest technology to find out why the Maya abandoned their cities centuries ago.
Movies
Father Christmas Is Back (Netflix) Four sisters are in a feud but must get together when their father unexpectedly shows up.
A Christmas Treasure (Hallmark at 8) “American Idol” alum Jordin Sparks is Lou, who stumbles upon her grandfather’s old journal and contemplates moving to New York vs. stay in her hometown.
Returning
Yellowstone (Paramount at 8) Season 4.
Condor (Epix at 9) Season 2.
Holiday Wars (Food at 9) Season 3.
Squidbillies (Adult Swim at midnight) Season 13.
Joe Pera Talks With You (Adult Swim at 12:30) Season 3.
