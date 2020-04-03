Returning

The Zoo (Animal Planet at 9) Season 4.

Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Bill Gates, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.).

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9 a.m.) William Pommerening, president of airPHX, who has a technology that can be used to purify the air and surfaces in hospitals.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox at 10 a.m.) FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, Rudolph W. Giuliani, Stephen K. Bannon, Rep. Douglas A. Collins (R-Ga.).

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) Historic sites and modern life in Estonia.

Meet the Press (NBC at 10:30 a.m.) Helene Cooper of the New York Times, Kasie Hunt of NBC News, former North Carolina governor Pat McCrory.

American Idol (ABC at 8) The remaining top 40 contestants perform for a spot in the top 20.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo at 8) Porsha opens about a painful experience she hadn’t shared before.

Sister Wives (TLC at 10) Kody and Robyn continue their struggle to close on her house.

Homeland (Showtime at 9) Decisions by the United States brings the country closer to war with Pakistan.

The Walking Dead (AMC at 9) The communities prepare for the final battle of the Whisperer War in the series finale.

Westworld (HBO at 9) Dolores tells the Man in Black that he is a “prisoner of his own sins.”

Bar Rescue (Paramount at 10) An investor and owner battle over control of The Sandbar.

Good Girls (NBC at 10) Beth agrees to pick up a mysterious package for Rio to get on his good side.

Specials

Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project (Oxygen at 7) Documents Kardashian West’s efforts to secure freedom for those who have been wronged by the criminal justice system.

ACM Presents: Our Country (CBS at 8) Featuring intimate conversations and at-home acoustic performances with country music’s biggest stars.

The West Memphis Three: An ID Murder Mystery (ID at 9) Taking a closer look at the murder of three young boys in 1993 and the teen trio convicted of the crime despite lack of evidence.

Movies

Black Hearted Killer (Lifetime at 8) A couple makes the decision to donate their daughter’s organs after losing her to a tragic death but one of the recipients wreaks havoc on their lives.

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Prediction Murder (HMM at 9) When crime reporter Ruby Herring receives clues to a murder that happened five years earlier involving a local psychic, she joins forces with Detective Jake Killian to help crack the case.

The Windermere Children (PBS at 10) Child survivors of the Holocaust are brought to Windermere to recuperate with the help of volunteer therapists. Without families, they form unbreakable friendships with each other.

Mini-series

World on Fire (PBS at 9) Seven-part Masterpiece drama is set across five countries during WWII.

Returning

Forbidden History (Science at 9) Season 6.