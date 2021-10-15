Movies
Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff (Lifetime at 8) Kristine and her doctor husband had an amazing life, but when he dies, she must navigate life on her own.
Advice to Love By (Hallmark at 9) An author who gives love advice and a dating columnist use their strategies on each other after an initial attraction.
Slumber Party Massacre (Syfy at 9) A remake of the 1982 movie about a psychotic serial killer who terrorizes a bunch of coeds enjoying a slumber party.
Sunday Listings
Snapped (Oxygen at 6) An investigation in rural Tennessee turns up nothing after the body of a farmer and businessman is found, but when the case is reopened 25 years later, technology may help solve the case.
The Simpsons (Fox at 8) Evergreen Terrace is overrun with traffic, and Moe has a decision to make.
The Circus (Showtime at 8) A closer look at the Trump presidency and the stories behind all the headlines.
Legends of the Hidden Temple (CW at 8) The teams have to learn the story and repeat the feats of Pele the Hawaiian goddess to potentially win the $25,000 prize.
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC at 8) Celebrity contestants include Melissa Joan Hart, Tituss Burgess and Lacey Chabert.
BMF: Black Mafia Family (Starz at 8) Lamar’s reign of terror continues and he works more to shut down the 50 Boys forever.
Chesapeake Shores (Hallmark at 8) Connor defends Luke despite personal risks; Abby has a romantic dilemma; Jay wants more than friendship.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (TLC at 8) Alina’s mom wants her to come back to Russia; Kenny is taken aback by Armando’s request; Sumit’s parents move in; Ari questions her choice to return to the U.S.; Ellie confronts Victor about his affair; Evelin tells Corey she wants a divorce.
The Equalizer (CBS at 8:30) McCall is in the middle of a foreign government’s intelligence agency after a diplomat’s daughter asks for her help to find her missing brother; a detective who needs to find the Equalizer treats Dante with suspicion.
The Great North (Fox at 8:30) Delmer suffers a concussion while having soup, so the Tobins tell him their favorite stories about him to keep him awake and alive.
Killer Camp (CW at 9) After the murder of one of their campmates, tensions run high and the remaining campers go to new depths to win cash.
Buried (Showtime at 9) George Franklin is the first person charged with murder based on a repressed memory, and his defense team attacks his daughter’s credibility.
Chapelwaite (Epix at 9) Charles and his family defend Chapelwaite with help from Constable Dennison and Minister Burroughs.
Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Bob goes on a road trip with Teddy; Linda and the kids compete to see who gets employee of the day.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo at 9) Jennie doesn’t want to expand their family, so a heartbroken Duy seeks desperate measures; Jen plans a surprise for the ladies; Heather has a talk with Ashley; Mary frets about her marriage once Robert Jr. leaves.
Family Guy (Fox at 9:30) Peter re-creates movie scenes from his favorite decade; Stewie and Doug compete to retrieve a stuck Frisbee.
NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 9:30) A LAPD officer’s father is a victim of a hate crime and NCIS takes the case personally.
American Rust (Showtime at 10) Alejandro finds out Lee’s history with Billy; Isaac turns his first trick solo; Harris travels back to Pittsburgh with his old partner to repay a debt.
The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC at 10) An attempted grift leads to an uncertain situation; Huck is given an ultimatum as she adapts to her old life.
The Rookie (ABC at 10) Officer Nolan and Officer Chen search for a missing person with potential international ties, putting everyone’s lives in danger; Harper continues to look for a serial arsonist; Wesley has to conquer an impossible task.
On the Case With Paula Zahn (Investigation Discovery at 10) The disappearance of a young mother from a hospital parking lot is just the start of a frightening case.
SEAL Team (CBS at 10:30) Bravo’s operation is compromised, so they must figure out how to escape unnoticed from one of the most dangerous countries in the world.
Premieres
Mysterious Creatures With Forrest Galante (Animal Planet at 9) Wildlife biologist Forrest Galante takes in strange sightings of all kinds of creatures.
Movies
Fighting for Her Life (Lifetime at 8) Devina has always wanted to be a mother and after multiple miscarriages, she is pregnant, but also has a blood disorder.
Signed, Sealed & Delivered: The Vows We Have Made (HMM at 9) Shane and Oliver prep for their wedding as the team helps a boy reunite with a lost friend.
Returning
Fear the Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Season 7.
Hightown (Starz at 9) Season 2.
Homestead Rescue (Discovery at 9) Season 9.
Succession (HBO at 9) Season 3.
Baptiste (PBS at 10) Retired detective Julien Baptiste, played by Tcheky Karyo, pictured above, must find a British ambassdor’s family after they disappear on a skiing trip in season 2.
— Anying Guo