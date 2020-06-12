Returning

Alexa and Katie (Netflix) Season 4.

Special

The Playbook, a Dateline NBC Special (NBC at 8) Lester Holt takes a look at whether the coronavirus pandemic in the United States could have been contained or slowed had government agencies responded differently, including a sit-down with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota; Karen Bass (D-Calif.), Congressional Black Caucus chair.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox News at 10 a.m.) Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Sen. John Neely Kennedy (R-La.), Richard Grenell, former acting director of national intelligence.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) Four psychologists discuss how Americans can cope with record levels of stress.

Meet the Press (NBC at 10:30 a.m.) Former defense secretary Robert Gates.

Press Your Luck (ABC at 8) Three contestants compete against each other answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board while trying to avoid the ’Whammy’, who could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing.

I Know This Much Is True (HBO at 9) The series finale.

Billions (Showtime at 9) Chuck goes to desperate lengths for family while tensions rise in Wendy’s relationships.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (Showtime at 10) Lewis confronts Townsend in his office and Tiago questions Adelaide, where he discovers Josefina is now a member of the Sister Molly’s congregation.

Insecure (HBO at 10:20) Molly takes Andrew to a work function, and they struggle to see eye-to-eye.

Movies

Sisters of the Groom (UPtv at 7) Jason ropes his neighbor Sarah into pretending to be his girlfriend for his brother’s wedding, but soon they begin to question if they are really pretending after all.

All My Husband’s Wives (Lifetime at 8) Alison’s world is turned upside down when her husband dies suddenly in a car accident. When it’s revealed that he was murdered even more secrets about his life come to light.

Timeless Love (HMM at 9) Megan seems to have the perfect life with her husband and children, but when she awakens from a coma, she discovers she is not married and never has been. Then, she meets Thomas for real and seizes the chance to help him fall in love with her.

30 for 30: Long Gone Summer (ESPN at 9) Examining the 1998 baseball season notable for the chase of the single-season home run record by Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire.

Premiere

World War II: Race to Victory (History at 9) The series paints an in-depth picture of the uneasy alliance between Winston Churchill, Franklin Roosevelt and Joseph Stalin and their race to power and victory during World War II.

Returning

Grantchester (PBS at 9) Season 5.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (TLC at 8) Season 5.

Marcella (Netflix) Season 3.