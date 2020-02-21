White House Chronicle (WETA at 9 a.m.) Psychologists discuss the racial stereotyping and profiling of African Americans.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox at 10 a.m.) White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, Candace Owens, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Reps. Douglas A. Collins (R-Ga.) and John Ratcliffe (R-Tex.).

Meet the Press (NBC at 10:30 a.m.) Kimberly Atkins, Hugh Hewitt, Dan Pfeiffer, Betsy Woodruff Swan.

American Idol (ABC at 8) The auditions continue from several cities.

Outlander (Starz at 8) Claire takes a proactive step to save her patients.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo at 8) Marc mediates between Kenya and Nene.

The Simpsons (Fox at 8) Professor Frink develops a cryptocurrency and becomes rich.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Bob takes an online master class by a world-renowned chef.

Homeland (Showtime at 9) Haqqani encounters trouble at home.

Shahs of Sunset (Bravo at 9) Mike confronts his dad about a solo business venture.

Supergirl (CW at 9) Mxyzptlk returns with a proposition for Kara.

The Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Carol faces Alpha.

Family Guy (Fox at 9:30) Peter is grounded for overspending on a credit card.

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO at 10) Larry gets a handicapped parking permit.

Good Girls (NBC at 10) Annie finds help on her road to self-improvement.

Kidding (Showtime at 10) Jeff tries to teach children about change.

Specials

Autopsy: The Last Hours of Alan Thicke (Reelz at 8) Examining the death of Canadian actor and songwriter Alan Thicke.

The Breakfast Club: Behind Closed Doors (Reelz at 9) Natalie Morales takes a deeper look at the ’80s film.

Returning

When Calls the Heart (Hallmark at 8) Season 7.

Rise of the Supercarrier (Smithsonian at 9) Season 2.