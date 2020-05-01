This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) Four guests share their experiences of being Muslim in the United States.

Meet the Press (NBC at 10:30 a.m.) Boston University infectious diseases physician Nahid Bhadelia, the American Action Forum’s Douglas Holtz-Eakin, Kasie Hunt, Amy Walter.

AD

The Simpsons (Fox at 8) The Rev. Lovejoy uncovers the reason why Bode left and came to Springfield.

AD

Outlander (Starz at 8) Roger and Brianna must choose between staying in the 18th century and returning to their own time.

Batwoman (CW at 8) Luke and Julia help Batwoman with an undercover mission.

American Idol (ABC at 8) The performers sing remotely for a spot in the Top 10.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days (TLC at 8) Ed & Rosemarie spend time alone.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC at 9) Zoey hears an ominous song and tries to prevent something bad from happening.

Westworld (HBO at 9) The characters contemplate what happens at the end of the world in the season finale.

AD

Supergirl (CW at 9) How Lex came into power after Crisis is revealed.

Killing Eve (BBC America/AMC at 9) Dasha tries to find a solution to Villanelle’s erratic behavior.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (Showtime at 10) Councilman Townsend furthers his political goals.

AD

Good Girls (NBC at 10) Tensions rise between Ruby and Stan.

Insecure (HBO at 10:15) The women get together to help Tiffany with her new baby.

Run (HBO at 10:45) Billy is frightened when he gets a ominous text.