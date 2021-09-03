Sunday Listings
NYC Epicenters 9/11 -> 2021½ (HBO Max) Spike Lee recalls the construction of the World Trade Center in the 1970s and how the bombing in 1993 foreshadowed the events of Sept. 11, 2001.
Snapped (Oxygen at 6) The body of a young man is discovered burned beyond recognition, and Alabama authorities investigate.
Charmed to Death (Oxygen at 7) Girly Chew meets a charming doctor and thinks her American dream has come true, but when she goes missing, her case evolves into one involving UFOs and alien queens.
Buddy vs. Duff (Food at 8) In the competition finale, Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman create monster cakes.
Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz at 8) Kanan and Marvin’s side hustle goes awry; Raq seeks revenge after the attack on Scrappy; Jukebox suffers a devastating blow.
The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 8) Wendy tells Eddie about the betrayal in Williamsburg; Gizelle and Robyn talk about their history with infidelity; Mia wants answers from her estranged mom about why she ended up in foster care; Candiace preps for her music video.
DC’S Legends of Tomorrow (CW at 8) Sara realizes Bishop’s plan, so Ava persuades Sara to allow the Legends to make exception to the rules and fight back; Sara and Ava make an important decision and need the hlpe of the whole team.
Chesapeake Shores (Hallmark at 8) Jess and David host visitors in town for the traditional Snallygaster hunt; Mick and Thomas revisit a hiking trip from when they were young.
Big Brother (CBS at 8) Season 23 continues.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (TLC at 8) Ellie has surprising news to inform her friends; Ari’s ex makes a big impression; Steven quits his job as Alina preps for her move; Kenny and Armando finally start planning for their wedding; Jenny is left with only one option to stay in India.
The Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Maggie’s mission team gets separated and hunted by the Reapers; Carol, Rosita, Magna and Kelly try to catch horses for Alexandria; Judith, RJ, Hershel and Gracie adjust to their parents going away.
The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime at 10) Bette, Tina and Carrie support Angie; Shane is surprised when someone from her past comes back into her life; Alice and Tom reflect on what they are to each other.
I Love a Mama’s Boy (TLC at 10) Tracy puts her foot down with Bryan when he can’t stand up to his mom; Steph and Mike move closer to Liz, who has lots to say about new decor; Kim explores a new job opportunity; Emily wants commitment from Shekeb.
Talking Dead (AMC at 10) Callan McAuliffe and Ryan Hurst discuss the Season 11 episode of “The Walking Dead” called “Hunted.”
Work in Progress (Showtime at 11) A catastrophe at work paves way for Abby to prove herself in front of her visiting nephew, Matty.
Rick and Morty (Adult Swim at 11) Two Crows, broh; these guys are mad smart.
Premieres
Guilt (PBS at 9) Two brothers run into an elderly pedestrian while driving home drunk from a wedding and hide their tracks and guilt.
Specials
CIA vs. Bin Laden: First In (Reelz at 8) A look at the decade-long hunt for Bin Laden.
Miniseries
The Chameleon Killer (Investigation Discovery at 9) The hunt for a killer goes all the way to California as detectives try to untangle a web of lies from one man.
Movies
A Vineyard Romance (Up at 7) Samantha Hart is a magazine writer who must write an article about a wedding destination and ends up finding her ex about to get married there.
Webcam Cheerleaders (Lifetime at 8) Maisy transfers to her late sister’s college to find out the truth about her death and finds out that girls on the cheerleading squad are also webcam girls.
Returning
Billions (Showtime at 9) Season 5 continues with Axe sending Wags to get dirt on Prince; after a visit to Axe Cap, Wendy and Tanner are at odds; Chuck searches for alternative ways to save his father but an old mistake may haunt him. Pictured above from left to right: Corey Stoll as Michael Prince, Condola Rashad as Kate Sacker and Paul Giamatti as Chuck Rhoades.
— Anying Guo