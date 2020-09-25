Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet (Animal Planet at 9) Season 7.

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Sens. John Neely Kennedy (R-La.) and Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), Ken Starr, Laurence Tribe.

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9 a.m.) Radio host Jim Bohannon, former ambassador to Morocco Edward Gabriel.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox News at 10 a.m.) Sens. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) Exploring aspects of Japanese culture.

Meet the Press (NBC at 10:30) Yamiche Alcindor, “PBS NewsHour”; Peter Baker, the New York Times; Lanhee Chen, director of domestic policy studies, Stanford University; former senator Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.).

60 Minutes (CBS at 7) Lesley Stahl reports on the legal and political fight over the voting rights of 1.4 million felons in the crucial swing state of Florida.

Power Book II: Ghost (Starz at 8) After Monet agrees to do business with him, Tariq initiates his play to control the drug market on campus and hiding his and Monet’s involvement.

Alaskan Bush People (Discovery at 8) Noah creates a Bush Monster Plow to clear heavy snow.

Our Cartoon President (Showtime at 8:30) Cartoon Jill Biden teaches Cartoon Joe Biden how to think before he speaks.

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 9) The ladies try to make sense of the altercation between Monique and Candiace, but are left in the dark.

Lovecraft Country (HBO at 9) Hippolyta searches for her truth and may land herself in danger.

Love Island (CBS at 9) Islanders embark on a summer of love. Every few days, they must couple up or risk going home.

Halloween Wars (Food at 9) The four remaining teams are challenged to create Halloween-themed displays with groups of monsters.

The Vow (HBO Max at 10) Sarah, Mark and Nippy contact additional news outlets to provoke outrage and pressure law enforcement to pay attention.

Darcey and Stacey (TLC at 10) Relationships are put to the test when Darcey invites Georgi to quarantine with her and Stacey decides to secretly exchange wedding vows with Florian.

Miniseries

30 for 30: The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius (ESPN Plus) The story of the South African Paralympic sprinter who inspired millions with his determination but suddenly became the center of a murder investigation.

The Comey Rule (Showtime at 9) Jeff Daniels stars as former FBI director James B. Comey in a four-part miniseries that recounts the events preceding and following the 2016 election as recounted in Comey’s memoir, “A Higher Loyalty.”

Joe Exotic: Tigers, Lies and Cover-Up (ID at 9) A new investigation into the Don Lewis disappearance yields shocking new leads.

Premiere

Bravo’s Chat Room (Bravo at 10:30) Bravo stars Hannah Berner, Gizelle Bryant, Kate Chastain, and Porsha Williams come together for a virtual talk show.

Returning

The Simpsons (Fox at 8) Season 32.

Bless the Harts (Fox at 8:30) Season 2.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Season 11.

Family Guy (Fox at 9:30) Season 19.